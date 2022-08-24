U.S. Rep. Julia Letlow made a Winnsboro stop Monday to tout her accomplishments and aspirations for Louisiana’s Fifth Congressional District.
A large crowd met at Louisiana Delta Community College’s Winnsboro branch to hear the congresswoman. The event was sponsored by Winnsboro-Franklin Chamber of Commerce.
During her speech, Letlow said a major concern of hers was inflation.
“All I hear about is hurting families and they can’t afford to put food on the table or gas in their cars,” Letlow said. “That is a very disturbing place to be as Americans. Inflation is real, and it is hurting our families.”
According to Letlow, President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 does not solve current rising prices. Biden signed the landmark climate change and health care bill into law Aug. 16, delivering what he has called the "final piece" of his pared-down domestic agenda.
Some lawmakers have labeled the measure the Inflation Reduction Act, while nonpartisan analysts have said it will have a barely perceptible impact on prices.
The legislation includes the most substantial federal investment in history to fight climate change, some $375 billion over the decade, and would cap prescription drug costs at $2,000 out-of-pocket annually for Medicare recipients.
Additionally, it would help an estimated 13 million Americans pay for health care insurance by extending subsidies provided during the coronavirus pandemic.
The measure is paid for by new taxes on large companies and stepped-up IRS enforcement of wealthy individuals and entities, with additional funds going to reduce the federal deficit.
“I can tell you that Reduction Act is not (a solution) in my opinion,” Letlow said. “Anytime that you raise taxes everyone will feel it, I guarantee you. Unfortunately, that is what this bill does. It also adds 87,000 new IRS agents that are going to spy on the middle class.”
Another topic topping Letlow’s list of concerns was what she called America’s state of being “energy desperate”.
“We have it right here at our finger tips in the Gulf of Mexico,” Letlow said. “If we would just go back to those policies that made us energy independent. It is because of failed policy that has not made us energy independent. They have made us energy desperate. If you have to go to Venezuela or Saudi Arabia to beg for oil we are not doing something right.”
Letlow said Louisiana was the answer to being “energy independent” with the abundance of oils fields.
“I hear you,” Letlow said. “I’m not here to turn a blind eye to that. We have to come together to find real solutions. Gas prices, when they go up, affect everything.”
Meanwhile, Letlow reminded the standing-room only crowd she had been appointed to the powerful House Committee for Appropriations.
Letlow is the first Louisianan to serve on the House Appropriations Committee since former Congressman Rodney Alexander left office in 2013. The committee determines all discretionary spending and has broad oversight over almost all expenditures made by the federal government.
“Appropriations literally holds the purse strings for the entire country,” Letlow said. “Every year you send up tax dollars to the federal government. As an appropriator, there is roughly 50 of us, I do have a say now in where your tax dollars go.”
According to Letlow, she will use her membership to the committee to bring a portion of the $914 billion available to the Fifth District.
“On my watch, we’ve had a small hand to bringing $319 million back to Fifth District,” Letlow said.
Under House Rules, Letlow’s selection to the Appropriations Committee means that she will no longer serve on the House Committee on Agriculture or the House Committee on Education and Labor.
Letlow will serve on the Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies and the Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs.
“Rest assured, just because I moved over to the Appropriations Committee my policies and concerns have not wavered,” Letlow said. “From day one, I know agriculture is the backbone of the Fifth District. It will continue to be. It is incredibly important that we protect our farmers.”
Letlow, a former teacher, said education was a passion in her life and will bleed over into her policies.
“Education in my mind is the answer,” Letlow said. “Education is the answer to poverty. Education is the answer to growing our economy.”
Letlow credited education to the eradication of poverty and a way to give children a brighter future.
“Education is a right,” Letlow said. “If you educate a child you give them a future. You give them the power to lift themselves out of poverty.”
In the question and answer period, Franklin Parish Sheriff Kevin Cobb asked if anybody was checking on fraudulent claims from the Payback Protection Program (PPP). The PPP was established by the CARES Act and profited small businesses with funds to pay up to eight weeks of payroll costs including benefits during the COVID-19 epidemic.
According to Letlow, legislation was “just signed on” that would “incentivize state’s to go after the bad actors.”
