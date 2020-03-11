Assets of Franklin Parish Library exceeded liabilities by approximately $3.8 million, according to an audit report released by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office.
Some 51 percent of the Library’s net position reflects its investment in capital assets, the audit reported.
Total assets were some $4.1 million, up from 2018’s total of $3.8 million, according to the audit.
Liabilities totaled $246,169 for fiscal year 2019.
Franklin Parish Library’s largest expenses were personal services at $508,425 followed by operating services at $107,692, according to the audit.
Expenses totaled $703,120, according to the audit.
Franklin Parish Library generated the most general revenue from ad valorem taxes which totaled $823,806, up slightly from the previous year’s total of $821,503, according to the audit.
The ad valorem tax millage levied by the Library was 7.67 mills for the year ending Dec. 31, 2019.
Franklin Parish Library also received $39,012 from state revenue sharing.
Total revenue for 2019 was $953,659, according to the audit.
Additionally, at the end of the fiscal year, Franklin Parish Library had $245,662 debt outstanding consisting of compensated baseness of $25,115 and net pension liability of $220,547, according to the audit.
The audit was performed by Mary Jo Finley, CPA, Inc of West Monroe and expressed an unmodified opinion on the financial statements of the Franklin Parish Library.
The audit listed no findings.
