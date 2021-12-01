Construction continues on Franklin Parish Library’s HVAC system and should be completed within two weeks while project managers wait on roofing supplies, said Onie Parker, director.
In recent weeks, the aging building housing the library has undergone extensive roof repair along with HVAC system refurbishment. Construction has closed the area in front of the library, Learning Center and Genealogy Center and at times blocked Prairie Street.
Additionally, the lighting efficiency project has begun and will be a major improvement for the Winnsboro building.
Franklin Parish Library received a $87,450 grant, according to Louisiana Public Service (LPSC) Commissioner Foster Campbell. The grant will fund installation of high-efficiency LED lights.
“These improvements will lower electric bills by thousands of dollars for these institutions,” Campbell said.
LPSC Energy Efficiency program for public entities and political subdivisions is an offshoot of the commission’s “Quick Start” Energy Efficiency program, which has helped residential and commercial utility customers lower their power consumption across Louisiana since 2013.
“Energy Efficiency reduces energy costs, improves building comfort and preserves our environment,” Campbell said. “Every dollar that our local governments and public bodies save on their electric bills is a dollar that can help them improve service to the public in other ways.”
Additionally, library staff have been assisting patrons from the Genealogy Center, located to the east of the Library.
“It has been exciting to see patrons and provide them with books,” Parker said. “Books are being brought from the Wisner branch for patrons to pick up at the Genealogy Center or curb side pick-up.”
Anyone needing assistance can call (318) 435-4336 for the library or (318) 724-7399 for the Wisner branch.
The library is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. for lunch.
Wisner library branch is open on Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed for lunch on Tuesday from noon to 1 p.m. and Thursday from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The Library Board of Control and staff ask for continued patience and understanding as these projects enter their final phase.
