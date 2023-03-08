The Franklin Parish Library is seeking applications for a library director.
“Our previous director, Onie Parker, has retired and moved to West Monroe,” Leslie Young, president of the Library Board of Control, said.
Young was recently promoted to board president. She replaces former President John Guice who stepped down from the position due to health issues. Guice will remain on the board. Young was the board’s vice president prior to her presidency.
“We are very grateful for Onie’s service to the library over the past five years – years which included plenty of challenges, including COVID and a myriad of construction issues at the facility,” Young said. “Her dedication, attention to detail and integrity were invaluable.”
An initial round of applications and interviews did not result in the hiring of a director. Finance director Linda Lochbrunner is serving in an interim capacity until the job is filled.
The job description details are available at the library for anyone interested in more information. The director is responsible for hiring and managing staff in addition to ordering books and managing policies and budgets for the library.
“State requirements call for the director to have a master’s in library sciences and while that is certainly the best practice, there is room for an applicant with a bachelor’s or master’s degree in another area to pursue certification if hired,” Young added.
“We have a terrific staff, and we’re about to embark on a renovation project that will further enhance the function and beauty of our facility,” Young said. “The only missing piece moving forward is the person who will lead us into the next season of service to the people of Franklin Parish.”
For more information, call or come by the Franklin Parish Library, located at 705 Prairie Street in downtown Winnsboro, 435-4336.
In February it was announced the library would soon begin on a “storefront” renovation of the three historic downtown buildings housing the Franklin Parish Library.
The project was designed by Ken McManus of McManus Engineering firm and involves the Franklin Parish Library on Prairie Street in the historic downtown district and the two buildings flanking it – the Learning Center, which is utilized by the library and other organizations for educational and civic programs, and the Genealogy Building which houses resources and materials to assist in researching family histories.
McManus said the extensive project has several objectives: making the buildings weather resistant, visually pleasing and in line with the historic nature of downtown. The objectives overlap in several ways -- for example, removing and replacing deteriorating windows for the purpose of weather proofing also opens up the opportunity to restore some of the original character to the buildings.
The ceiling modifications will extend some 8-10 feet into each building.
All of the existing glass windows, walls, doors and trim will be removed and replaced with double-paned, tinted glass windows for weather-proofing, energy efficiency and aesthetics. New, commercial grade doors will be installed and the faded cloth canopies will be replaced with metal awnings with decorative supports. New exterior wall-sconce light fixtures will offer functionality and character. New exit lighting and ADA access to each building will enhance safety. All of the brick exterior will be coated with waterproofing paint.
The project will be handled by 318 Construction in Monroe and is slated to begin when permitting is completed, possibly as soon as mid-March.
