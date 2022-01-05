The end is in sight for the Franklin Parish Library construction projects that included a new roof and HVAC system.
Director, Onie Parker, said “HVAC system upgrade has been completed while roofing materials needed to complete the library and Learning Center have not arrived.”
The library received a Lighting Efficiency grant and has been able to change all fluorescent lights the in main building, Learning Center, and Wisner branch to LED, but is still waiting for lens covers to complete the project.
To fund the installation, Franklin Parish Library received a Lighting Efficiency grant worth $87,450, according to Louisiana Public Service (LPSC) Commissioner Foster Campbell.
“These improvements will lower electric bills by thousands of dollars for these institutions,” Campbell said.
LPSC Energy Efficiency program for public entities and political subdivisions is an offshoot of the commission’s “Quick Start” Energy Efficiency program, which has helped residential and commercial utility customers lower their power consumption across Louisiana since 2013.
“Energy Efficiency reduces energy costs, improves building comfort and preserves our environment,” Campbell said. “Every dollar that our local governments and public bodies save on their electric bills is a dollar that can help them improve service to the public in other ways.”
Additionally, the library is being painted to give the interior a lighter and brighter appearance, according to Parker.
The library’s construction projects started in October and entailed major repair on the roof and the HVAC system along with interior repairs.
The Wisner branch is still available for patron use on Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed for lunch Tuesday from noon to 1 p.m. and on Thursday from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., according to Parker.
Patrons may call the Wisner branch at 318-724-7399 for assistance.
The staff at the main library is continuing to work from the Genealogy Center where there are a limited number of books available to check out for both adults and children.
The hours at the main library are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and closed for lunch from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Anyone needing assistance can call (318) 435-4336.
“The library staff is excited about the updates and changes at the library and will be eager to welcome patrons back soon,” Parker said.
