Franklin Parish Library is receiving a $87,450 grant, according to Louisiana Public Service (LPSC) Commissioner Foster Campbell.
The grant will fund installation of high-efficiency LED lights.
“These improvements will lower electric bills by thousands of dollars for these institutions,” Campbell said.
The LPSC Energy Efficiency program for public entities and political subdivisions is an offshoot of the commission’s “Quick Start” Energy Efficiency program, which has helped residential and commercial utility customers lower their power consumption across Louisiana since 2013. Participating utilities are SWEPCO, Entergy and CLECO.
“Energy Efficiency reduces energy costs, improves building comfort and preserves our environment,” Campbell said. “Every dollar that our local governments and public bodies save on their electric bills is a dollar that can help them improve service to the public in other ways.”
The money is part of $500,000 awarded to local governments and parish school systems in multiple northeast and north central Louisiana parishes.
Other recipients of Campbell’s 2021 efficiency grants for public institutions in Northeast Louisiana are:
- Town of Bastrop: $248,920.88
- Jackson Parish School Board: $70,559.00
- Lincoln Parish School Board: $76,344.00
The deadline for submitting applications for the 2022 LPSC efficiency grants to local governments is January 31, 2022.
- For more information contact Gary Hobbs in Campbell’s LPSC District 5 office in Shreveport at 318-676-7464 or gary.hobbs@la.gov.
