Construction will begin soon on a “storefront” renovation of the three historic downtown buildings housing the Franklin Parish Library.
“We’re very excited about this project,” Library Board President John Guice said. “We’ve spent a lot of time and resources over the past several years working to preserve and protect these historic buildings, and this project should ensure that they are secure and beautiful for many years to come.”
The project was designed by Ken McManus of McManus Engineering firm and involves the Franklin Parish Library on Prairie Street in the historic downtown district and the two buildings flanking it – the Learning Center, which is utilized by the library and other organizations for educational and civic programs, and the Genealogy Building which houses resources and materials to assist in researching family histories.
“The buildings are over 100 years old and we’ve battled roofing issues for years,” Guice said. “Our staff has been called on to devote many hours to dealing with leaks and keeping our collections dry and safe. They have risen to the challenge time and time again, but with our recent roof renovations, and now the restoration of our storefronts, we look forward to focusing on our main purpose: serving the people of Franklin Parish.”
McManus said the extensive project has several objectives: making the buildings weather resistant, visually pleasing and in line with the historic nature of downtown. The objectives overlap in several ways -- for example, removing and replacing deteriorating windows for the purpose of weather proofing also opens up the opportunity to restore some of the original character to the buildings.
“When you look at old photos of downtown Winnsboro, you immediately notice how many of the buildings had upper windows in addition to the large, storefront windows,” McManus said.
Over the years, many of the upper windows were boarded up as interior ceilings were lowered. As a result, original ceilings, in many cases made of stamped metal tiles or wood, were also covered.
“Plans for the library include uncovering and restoring the historic upper windows,” McManus said. “And, as a nod to history, the ceilings just inside the buildings will be raised to reveal the original ceilings and allow light to enter through the newly-exposed upper windows.”
The ceiling modifications will extend some 8-10 feet into each building.
All of the existing glass windows, walls, doors and trim will be removed and replaced with double-paned, tinted glass windows for weather-proofing, energy efficiency and aesthetics. New, commercial grade doors will be installed and the faded cloth canopies will be replaced with metal awnings with decorative supports. New exterior wall-sconce light fixtures will offer functionality and character. New exit lighting and ADA access to each building will enhance safety. All of the brick exterior will be coated with waterproofing paint.
“I’m confident the results will be historically sound, aesthetically pleasing and structurally secure,” McManus said.
The project will be handled by 318 Construction in Monroe and is slated to begin when permitting is completed, possibly as soon as mid-March.
“There will no doubt be some disruption of library services,” Guice said, “but we know our staff will be creative in taking whatever measures necessary to serve our patrons during the process.”
It is possible there will be some closures for safety purposes during demolition/removal of current windows. Throughout the duration of the project, patrons will be directed to utilize the rear entrances to the buildings. The sidewalk on Prairie Street directly in front of the buildings will also be zoned off as needed for safety.
The project, totaling close to $800,000, is being funded by a combination of grants, donations and library reserve funds.
“We are thankful to be the recipient of a significant grant from the Como Foundation, which is administered on behalf of the estate of the late Luella Snyder, a longtime president of the Franklin Parish Library Board,” Guice said.
Other donations include those made in memory of Jeanette Thompson who also served many years on the Library board.
“We’re thankful for the donations from library supporters and for the grants secured as a result of the diligent efforts of our staff,” Guice said.
“Through very careful financial management, thanks to our staff and board leadership, we have some funds held in reserve that will also be used for a portion of this very important project,” Guice said. “We are thankful for the support of the people of Franklin Parish and we will continue to be good stewards of their trust.”
