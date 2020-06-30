Liddieville Water System in Franklin Parish has issued a boil advisory for a portion of its customers.
The affected areas are Moss Road and all adjoining roads off of Moss Road.
Customers in these areas are advised to boil their water for ONE FULL MINUTE before use.
This includes making ice, brushing teeth, and in the rinsing or preparation of food.
This boil advisory is to remain in effect until rescinded by Liddieville Water System.
