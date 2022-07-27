Some area congregations are beginning the process of breaking away from the United Methodist Church.
The major reasons for the split have been issues regarding same sex marriages and the ordination of openly gay clergy.
A Religion News Service (RNS) story published by the Washington Post on May 6 said, “After decades of rancorous debate over the ordination and marriage of LGBTQ United Methodists, a special session of the United Methodist Church’s General Conference and three postponements of a vote to formally split the denomination, the schism finally came ‘without fanfare, but full of hope, faith, and perseverance.’”
Rev. Steven McDonald, pastor of Vidalia, Sevier Memorial and Jonesboro United Methodist Church, said his congregations have begun “exploring withdrawing” from the organization.
“This could be a yearlong process,” McDonald said. “And, there is no guarantee how this will turn out.”
Churches expressing a desire to split from the organization first must enter into a “period of discernment” with United Methodist Church officials.
During the period, two guides, appointed by the Cabinet and the Connectional Table, work with a congregation to explore disaffiliation. At least one will be a clergy elder of the church. This process could take up to six months.
The Wisner United Methodist Church’s congregation has scheduled a meeting with organization officials in late August with Gilbert United Methodist Church following suit.
There is no official word from other parish churches.
The sexuality debates have been going on at every quadrennial meeting of the General Conference since 1972, according to the RNS report. That is when language was first added to the denomination’s Book of Discipline saying the practice of homosexuality is incompatible with Christian teaching.
The debate came to a head in 2016 when United Methodist Church bishops announced there would be a special session of the General Conference devoted to the topic. In 2019, delegates at the conference in St. Louis voted 438-384 to strengthen bans on LGBTQ inclusive practices.
U.S.-based delegates opposed that plan and favored LGBTQ friendly options, according to an Associated Press (AP) report.
However, they were outvoted by U.S. conservatives teamed with most of the delegates from Methodist strongholds in Africa and the Philippines.
After that meeting, AP said many moderate and liberal clergy made clear they would not abide by the bans, and various groups worked on proposals to let the UMC split along theological lines.
The 2019 special session approved what was called the Traditional Plan, which strengthened language against the ordination and marriage of LGBTQ members.
However, progressive United Methodists pledged to disregard the results of the special session, according to the RNS.
In the 2020 General Conference, delegates were prepared to vote on “Protocol of Reconciliation and Grace Through Separation,” but the vote did not occur due to a two-year COVID-19 delay.
Conservative Methodists thought three postponements were enough, and a new Global Methodist Church’s Transitional Leadership Council launched a new denomination May 1.
Local churches have not said if they were going to join the new denomination, but congregations throughout the area slowly work through the process of breaking away.
