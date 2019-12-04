Two Franklin Parish state-funded early childhood centers were recently recognized as showing significant growth in a Louisiana Department of Education report.
Fort Necessity School and Future Blossom’s Child Care were listed in the Top Gains category by the Department of Education.
In 2016-2017, Louisiana began reporting performance data for all publicly funded early childhood programs, including early childhood centers, Head Start programs and pre-kindergarten sites, as a way to measure core elements needed for positive child outcomes, provide a clear and focused path to improvement, and give families an easy way to compare choices in their community.
"Today's release is an important step in Louisiana's push for higher expectations and improvement," said State Superintendent John White. "Early childhood outcomes demonstrate that teaching is improving statewide in child care, Head Start, and pre-kindergarten classrooms. And K-12 schools are beginning to step up to significantly higher expectations."
The unified system has two components: ratings that relate to positive child outcomes, such as teacher-child interactions and instruction, and information on classroom best practices, like credentialing teachers and using top-tier curriculum. Those two components are featured on each site's performance profile. The overall performance rating, which is based on observations, is reported in four categories: Excellent, Proficient, Approaching Proficient, and Unsatisfactory.
The Talk, Read, Play Everyday in Franklin Project has been one of the key factors in the improvement of early childhood centers.
Sponsored by the Children’s Coalition for Northeast Louisiana, Talk, Read Play Everyday is an initiative to improve the literary and well being of children throughout the parish.
The Talk, Read, Play Everyday has provided anti-bullying curriculum, installed the Born Learning Trail at Davis Park, an Early Childhood Literacy Hub at Franklin Parish Library and several Free Little Library locations across the parish.
Ten early childhood centers were featured in the Louisiana Department of Education report with mixed results.
Seven centers were listed as approaching proficient, two were proficient and one was unsatisfactory.
Daddy’s Learning Center Inc. and Darling Little Tots Daycare were listed as proficient.
Franklin Parish Head State, Daddy’s Learning Center Inc., Building Bridges Daycare, Chandler’s Daycare Inc., Brighter Stars Learning Center, LLC., School ofAngels and Rainbow Years Day Care were listed as approaching proficient.
New & Exciting Childcare Center was listed as unsatisfactory by the Louisiana Department of Education.
