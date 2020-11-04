The Holidays are approaching and Franklin Parish’s calendar is full of events from Baskin’s Christmas In The Village to Wisner’s Christmas tree lighting.
Scheduled first is a debut event, Light Up Downtown, Nov. 6 and 7. The event will highlight downtown Winnsboro’s newly installed roof lights down Prairie Street.
The $14,000 project was funded in part by a Louisiana Main Street COVID Recovery grant, Franklin Parish Tourism and donations by local businesses, said Kay LaFrance, Winnsboro Main Street director.
The lights will be turned on during holidays and on special occasions from dusk till dawn and will also be used to draw attention to downtown Winnsboro.
“The lights that were installed are now energy efficient,” LaFrance said. “The utility costs will be negligible.”
On the same day, downtown shops will stay open till 7 p.m and numerous residents will have garage sales.
Christmas tree lightings dot Franklin Parish’s holiday schedule.
First Christmas tree lighting will be Wisner’s, Nov. 30 at 6 p.m. Hot chocolate and carols will be sung at the event.
Next Christmas tree lighting is the annual The Wellspring “Lights the Night” at Winnsboro’s Patriot Square on Dec. 1 started at 5:45 p.m.
Local talent will provide entertainment and holiday music. Hot chocolate and treats will also be served at the event.
Winnsboro’s annual Christmas parade will be Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. with fireworks following.
People are encouraged to find a parking spot and stay in their cars, said Lisa Kiper, president of Winnsboro-Franklin Parish Chamber of Commerce. The parade route will go down Prairie Street and work its way to Johnny’s Pizza.
To place a float, antique car or for more information call the Winnsboro-Franklin Chamber of Commerce at (318) 435-4488.
Wisner’s annual Christmas parade will be Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. For more information on how to get a float in the parade call Wisner Town Hall at (318) 724-6568.
Baskin’s second annual Christmas In The Village will be Dec. 12 starting at 10 a.m.
The day will feature a classic car show and a parade which will start at 6 p.m. There will be booths again at this year’s event.
Event organizers are donating all proceeds to the less fortunate in the community. As a fundraiser, they are offering wooden Christmas trees that will be decorated and displayed in front of Baskin Town Hall that can be sponsored by businesses, families or in honor or in memory of someone. The trees will be displayed through the month of December.
If you are interested in the Christmas trees, parade or classic cars contact Layton Curtis (318) 389-5781 or e-mail at layton.curtis@sibank.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.