Franklin Parish nursing homes continue their fight against the spread of COVID-19 in their facilities.
Mary Anna Nursing Home of Wisner and Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation of Winnsboro reported their first numbers of the virus in a Aug. 5 Louisiana Department of Health report.
Four Mary Anna Nursing Home staff members have tested positive for the virus with one recovery as of Aug. 5. Mary Anna has 36 residents.
At Legacy, three residents had the virus with one recovering while seven staff reportedly had the novel coronavirus. Out of the seven, four have recovered. Legacy has 67 residents.
Thirty-three residents had the COVID-19 virus at Plantation Manor Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, according to the Aug. 5 LDH report. Out of the 33, nine have recovered while three have succumbed to the virus. The facility has 117 residents.
Thirty-nine staffers at Plantation Manor Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation have come down with the virus with 18 recovering, according to the report.
Twenty-eight residents at Plantation Oaks Nursing & Rehab Center in Wisner was infected with COVID-19, according to the LDH report. Twenty-three have recovered while five died from complications.
Fifteen staff members from the Wisner nursing home were infected with the virus and 12 recovered.
Meanwhile, a report showed an alarming spike in new COVID cases due to community spread among the general population.
The reported, authored by American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL), collected data from more than 14,000 nursing homes and assisted living communities across the country that provide care to approximately five million people each year.
Data shows COVID cases in nursing homes significantly increased last month after having dropped significantly throughout the month of June.
“According to preliminary research presented, larger facilities located in urban areas with large populations, particularly in counties with a higher prevalence of COVID-19 cases, were more likely to have reported
cases,” said Dr. David Grabowski, professor of Health Care Policy, Harvard Medical School.
The report also showed COVID-related deaths in nursing homes had declined significantly but have started to uptick again in recent weeks.
Mark Parkinson, president and CEO of the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living and AHCA/NCAL recently sent a letter to the National Governors Association (NGA) warning states of imminent outbreaks at nursing homes and assisted living facilities given the major spikes in new cases in several states across the U.S., combined with serious PPE shortages and significant delays in getting testing results for long term care residents and caregivers which has been taking up to five days or more.
“With the recent major spikes of COVID cases in many states across the country, we were very concerned this trend would lead to an increase in cases in nursing homes and unfortunately it has,” said Parkinson. “This is especially troubling since many nursing homes and other long term care facilities are still unable to acquire the personal protective equipment and testing they need to fully combat this virus.”
Parkinson requested governmental officials help bring PPE supplies into facilities.
“Given the fact we are several months into the response of this pandemic and the lack of PPE supplies is still an issue is very concerning,” said Parkinson. “We request governors and state public health agencies to help secure and direct more PPE supplies to nursing homes and assisted living communities, especially N95 masks.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.