Two of the three park supervisors were assigned to their respective parks during the Franklin Parish Police Jury regular Feb. 20 meeting.
Park supervisors work during summer months and are responsible for keeping the parks clean.
Tracey Lewis was named park supervisor of Rollins Park located behind Horace G. White Sr. Learning Center.
Andrew Ellis will again be park supervisor at Nolan Norman Park located south of Wisner.
Ester Credit Park, located near Franklin Parish Courthouse, will not have a supervisor. Instead, funds from a supervisor’s salary will be used for the park’s improvements.
Concerns voiced by Police Jury member Keiona Websy have recently been raised on park conditions. Rollins and Ester Credit Park suffer from vandalism and are in need of refurbishing.
Ester Credit Park is littered with fifteen pallets of cinder blocks and piles of lumber. The material was going to be used in the construction of a student study and computer center that never materialized.
Wesby, who is on the recreation committee, wants to start fresh with the parks. Wesby wants to return material to “salvage what we can.” The materials, especially the lumber, have been damaged from the elements.
Jurors Leodis Norman and Ricky Campebll are also on the recreation committee.
