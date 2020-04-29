COVID-19 mental woes were just as taxing as the physical maladies, said Orlando Logan, chief of Winnsboro Fire Department.
Logan is recovering from a recent bout with the virus that has literally crippled America’s economy and sent many people to shelter in homes. While quarantined, Logan remembered feeling alone.
“It was more mental health that I dealt with than physical,” Logan, who lives in Winnsboro, said. “I was at home by myself because all my family lives in Monroe. I was actually afraid I was going to pass away there and nobody was going to know to come check on me for a couple of days because of the quarantine.”
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said emotional reactions in quarantine and coming out of quarantine vary. Emotions may range from loneliness, fear and worry about their own health or the health of loved ones to sadness, anger or frustration because of unfounded fears of others contracting the virus. Others have said they felt guilt for not being able to perform normal work or parenting duties during quarantine.
The CDC advises that certain groups may be particularly at risk for heightened stress and anxiety during the outbreak. These include people who are at highest risk of contracting COVID-19, children, healthcare workers, first responders and other essential professions.
Church members, family and friends made a “special effort” to help Logan during this time, he said.
“They had to drop the food at the end of the driveway, but the whole time I am hoping I don’t get more sick,” Logan said.
As time went on, Logan took steps to improve his mental health.
“I had to literally stop watching the COVID-19 stuff on the TV because every time I turned on the news at noon somebody else died,” he said. “I had to deal with it. They are talking about the physical but the mental is tough to deal with. I am actually talking with a counselor to get some things off my chest.”
Even though he battled mentally, Logan admitted the COVID-19 virus took a tole on him physically.
“It is like having the flu on steroids,” Logan said. “It felt like I had the flu, but he was really angry at me.”
Logan suffers from diabetes, high blood pressure, asthma and sleep apnea.
“I was a target for it,” Logan said. “Truth be told, I am not sure where I got (COVID-19) from. I literally go to work and go straight home.”
In the beginning, Logan said he started feeling chills on a Friday, but Logan blamed it on his diabetes. That night after drinking orange juice, he went to bed.
“When I woke up on Saturday morning my pillow was drenched,” Logan said. “I thought that was weird, and I was glad I didn’t bottom out in the middle of the night.”
Logan credits his 25-year-old daughter, Jessica Turner, for his timely diagnosis.
While traveling to Monroe later in the morning, Turner FaceTimed Logan and was concerned for his health.
“She said, ‘Dad, I FaceTimed you because I wanted to see if you were alright,’” Logan said.
During the conversation, Turner explained she dreamed Logan was in the hospital and was very sick. During the conversation, Turner convinced Logan to visit his physician the following Monday.
His doctor took lab work and discovered Logan had a low-grade temperature. He was tested for the flu which was negative. The doctor then performed a BioFire FilmArray test which provides various pathogen identifications.
When Logan found out he was infected with the COVID-19 virus, he was quarantined for 14 days and was treated from home.
“I pray this community will take this pandemic serious,” Logan said. “They should take all necessary precautions to protect themselves and their families. I would also like to encourage them to enjoy the positive attributes from this troublesome time. Take time to enjoy the small things that we’ve taken granted such as the freedom to move about care free and time needed to spend with family. Husbands and wives falling in love all over again, parents bonding and building stronger relationships with children, this is what we should be doing. Get plenty of needed rest physically and mentally. Take time to study and mediate on God’s word while strengthening a relationship as well.”
Logan went on to say, “Take time to appreciate and enjoy life and the second chance we’ve all been given. Take this opportunity to bless one another with kind and inspiring words. Time is the currency of life, how you spend it and how you invest yours determines what you get in return.”
Logan called his COVID-19 experience a testimony.
“This is a testimony,” Logan said. “If my daughter hadn’t had that dream I wouldn’t have went to the doctor that Monday and my symptoms may have been a lot worse.”
