Principals and teachers at Franklin Parish public schools have devised plans which include apps, webpages and take-home packets for the continuing education of local students.
The move comes about as Gov. John Bel Edwards ordered Louisiana schools to remain closed for the rest of the academic year in an April 13 press conference.
Locally, parish school officials have been in online and in phone meetings since the beginning of Edwards’ March 13 mandate developing a plan to administer information and provide curriculum for in-home study.
Handouts for in-home study are available to students in areas with poor internet connection and up-to-date information can be found on each school’s website and Franklin Parish School Board’s website, said Wiley McClary, assistant superintendent.
Franklin Parish High School students have several options to view and potentially improve their grades, said Brian Gunter, FPHS principal.
“Courses are considered complete as of March 6,” Gunter said. “Teachers have assigned a grade to each course and those grades are representative of a final course average at this time.”
The average can be viewed using the student or parent command center at the FPHS website.
FPHS has organized options once a student and parent has reviewed the course grades. Options include: accept the course grade as is; improve those grades by doing virtual learning work in an abbreviated timeline from April 15 to May 1; improve a course grade by completing “paper” assignments.
“These options are meant to provide you an opportunity to have the best grades possible under these circumstances,” Gunter said. “These choices are critical due to the fact that grade point average impacts eligibility for TOPS, TOPS Tech and university scholarships.”
For more information about the FPHS options email sbeeman@fpsb.us or awiggers@fpsb.us.
Winnsboro Elementary officials created work packets for students while they are out, said Scott McHand, principal. The packets are available on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. until noon at the school bus ramp.
“This is the same area where lunches and packets were previously distributed,” McHand said. “New packets will be made available and set out every two weeks.”
Franklin Parish Head Start officials began mailing out study materials April 14, said Holly Sartin, head start director.
“Parents, please look for these and encourage and work with your children to keep them focused on learning,” Sartin said.
Fort Necessity and Crowville schools are providing additional instruction and assignments online.
For students without online access, parents may pick up packets at the school entrance April 16 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Communication or questions regarding assignments will be through email or previously established methods of communication by their teacher or grade level.
Gilbert School has created printed student work packets for grades K-8 in all subject areas, said Anna Tarver, principal.
Work can be picked up April 16 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. The work will be separated by grade level and teachers are updating Dojo weekly. Additionally, the school is using its Facebook page to announce updates.
“Students are encouraged to read and practice math facts daily,” Tarver said. “Please feel free to email your teacher if you have any questions.”
Baskin School is also doing a combination of online resources and printed paper packets. Each grade level has a printed paper packet with three weeks of instruction materials. The packets are on a table outside the main office and will be sorted by grade level. There will be boxes placed outside the school for any parents interested in returning instructional materials to receive teacher feedback.
In order to communicate with their students, Baskin officials have set up a “remind App” to send out weekly links and directions. All teachers are setting up “virtual office hours” that will allow them to respond to any messages that have been sent from parents via the remind app.
Statewide, the Louisiana Association of School Superintendents, Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) and the Louisiana School Boards Association have been lobbying Edwards to quickly act on the school-closure order.
The three major educational groups said the spread of the COVID-19 as well as practical problems readying schools or finishing prompted their calls to Edwards.
Louisiana State Senate Committee on Education Chairman Cleo Fields said the situation was from “far from ideal.”
“The Governor’s decision to close schools for the remainder of this academic school year due to COVID-19 is in the best interest of our state’s students and citizens,” Fields said. “Although the situation is far from ideal, I am confident that the State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, the state Department of Education, our school systems, schools, teachers, and our higher education system will do everything possible to ensure students are not placed at an academic disadvantage.”
For more information or for a complete list of links to educational websites approved by Franklin Parish school officials go to www.franklinsun.com.
