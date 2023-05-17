deepsouthweb.jpg

MARY JO Southern, Miss Deep South Rodeo Queen for 2023, invites everyone to the largest outdoor rodeo in Louisiana beginning this Thursday and running through Saturday at 8 p.m. nightly. The Winnsboro event will feature professional cowboys and cowgirls throughout the region competing for prize money and points in hopes of competing at the national finals in Las Vegas.

When Buckshot Sims thinks of his hometown rodeo, he thinks of his friends and neighbors enjoying themselves and seeing something spectacular. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.