MARY JO Southern, Miss Deep South Rodeo Queen for 2023, invites everyone to the largest outdoor rodeo in Louisiana beginning this Thursday and running through Saturday at 8 p.m. nightly. The Winnsboro event will feature professional cowboys and cowgirls throughout the region competing for prize money and points in hopes of competing at the national finals in Las Vegas.
When Buckshot Sims thinks of his hometown rodeo, he thinks of his friends and neighbors enjoying themselves and seeing something spectacular.
He is expecting a bunch of them for the Deep South PRCA Rodeo, set for 8 p.m. Thursday, May 18 through Saturday, May 20, at the Deep South Rodeo Arena in Winnsboro. He also has some special things planned.
“A big part of why we do this is because this is a community event,” said Sims, a longtime member of the volunteer committee that organizes the annual rodeo. “We moved it from August, when it got so hot, to have it in May because we wanted people who come to enjoy it or to compete in it to be more comfortable.
“We have a lot of faith in our stock contractor, Pete Carr. He produces a great rodeo and outstanding horses and bulls.”
That’s part of the mix, but Sims has a lot more going on when the rodeo comes to town.
“We want people to be wowed by what they see at our rodeo,” he said. “That’s why we’re bringing in Dusti Dickerson, who is a trick rider. We wanted to do something different, something that had a little more spirit to add to it. We’re trying to bring a little more entertainment to our spectators.”
Dickerson not only showcases her trick-riding skills, but she’s also a roman rider, standing astride two horses as they perform in the arena. Her act is so enticing that she was asked to perform at the National Finals Rodeo this past December.
Now, the talented cowgirl from Illinois will showcase the abilities she possesses with her equine stars during the three performances in Winnsboro.
“Our people work hard for their money, so we want to give them a lot of value when they come to the rodeo,” Sims said. “That’s why we bring in Andy Stewart, who is the guy we want announcing our rodeo. He’s announced Cheyenne (Wyoming) and the National Finals Rodeo, and he’s from this part of the world. He’s one of us.
“We’re also bringing back Rudy Burns, who has been a part of our rodeo for years. Our folks wouldn’t know what to do if we didn’t have Rudy as our rodeo clown, and he does a great job for us year after year.”
Burns has been clowning for better than 50 years, and his comedy has transcended the decades. He continues to make little ones laugh as hard as their grandparents, who were also enjoying his antics when they were youngsters.
“Rudy is just an icon, and we’re glad to have him back in Winnsboro,” Sims said.
The same can be said for the stock contactor, Pete Carr Pro Rodeo, and the company’s team of professionals. They are the engine that makes up all the power for the rodeo, from the competition end to the overall entertainment package.
The Cowboy Channel will again be broadcasting the rodeo along with setting up their big screen.
Additionally, the annual rodeo parade will be held Saturday at 3 p.m..
