Louisiana four-year public university tuition and fees went from $4,787 in 2004-05 to $9,614 in 2019-20, the sixth largest increase among the 50 states and the District of Columbia, the College Board said in a new report.
That 15-year change represented a tuition and fee hike of 100.8 percent. Between the 2018-19 and the 2019-20 academic years, four-year tuition and fees in the state decreased 1 percent, according to the College Board numbers.
The analysis found that average tuition and fee amounts at four-year universities in five states dropped over the past five years when the costs are adjusted for inflation. And in nine states, those tuition costs rose by at least 15 percent over the same time period, the College Board reported.
The average out-of-state tuition and fee amounts in 10 states are more than three times that of the in-state tuition and fee numbers, according to the analysis.
