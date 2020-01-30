Louisiana's reliance on fines and fees to fund its justice system is ineffective, unfair and unconstitutional and the legislature should make major changes in the current term, according to a state commission’s draft report.
The Louisiana Commission on Justice System Funding report says general government revenue primarily should fund the courts, not fines and fees. How much that will cost state government remains an open question.
“We have more work to do,” said state Rep. Tanner Magee, the Houma Republican who chaired the commission.
The current system encourages local jurisdictions to focus on debt collection rather than helping victims and reducing recidivism, the report says. The system is “void of basic notions of transparency and ripe for potential fraud from bad actors,” it continues.
The report recommends that lawmakers mandate uniform reporting by all entities that collect or receive money from fines and fees. Under the current system, the reporting methods and level of detail varies widely by jurisdiction, making it impossible for state auditors to determine how much money is being spent or verify that it is being spent the way it should be.
“You can’t manage a problem until you can measure it,” Will Harrell, a criminal justice activist who served on the committee, said in an interview. “We simply don’t have the data yet to measure.”
Commission members also discussed changing the law to prevent offenders on probation or parole from being sent back to jail for failure to pay fines and fees, though there is some dispute about how often that actually happens.
As part of the 2017 criminal justice overhaul, Louisiana lawmakers passed Act 260, which was meant to ensure fines and fees do not become a barrier to successful reentry into society. But enforcement has been pushed back amid concerns about the impact on court funding.
Lawmakers established the commission to look for ways to pay for the court system while allowing Act 260 to be implemented. Harrell said he was against establishing the commission and kicking the proverbial can down the road but now realizes how difficult the problems are to solve.
While the state pays most of the cost for appellate courts, it covers only judges' salaries and some expenses for district courts. At the city and parish level, the state covers only a portion of judges’ salaries.
So district, parish and city courts rely on a combination of self-generated court costs and local government financing. Reliance on self-generated revenue can create perverse incentives, activists say. For example, the state public offender board collects a $45 “special cost” per case, but only when their clients lose.
According to research cited in the report, 21 Louisiana localities have assessed more than $500 in fines and fees per adult resident. More localities in Louisiana receive more than half of their revenue from fines, fees and forfeitures than any other state, the report says.
This approach is costly and inefficient, the report continues, as some jurisdictions spend more money to collect than they take in. In 2015, the city of New Orleans collected $4.5 million in fines and fees while spending $6.4 million to detain people who couldn’t pay.
Funding courts through fines and fees entrenches poverty and racial disparities, the report says. A 2017 federal report found that some communities target poor minority communities, jailing those who are unable to pay and undermining confidence in the judicial system.
And in two recent decisions, courts have found the user-funded justice system unconstitutional. The Fifth Circuit says the funding structure of the Orleans Parish Criminal District Court violates due process rights because it creates a temptation for judges to focus on raising money, not impartial justice.
The report says the commission should be reconstituted with an expanded mandate to examine criminal fines, fees and costs assessed in all courts and develop recommendations.
