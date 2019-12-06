Two Louisiana congressmen participated in Wednesday’s U.S. House Judiciary Committee impeachment hearing, where one questioned the witnesses and the other attacked the process and the motivation behind it.
Democratic U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond began his allotted five minutes by referring to the nearly $400 million Congress appropriated to Ukraine for military assistance, which Democrats allege President Donald Trump held up in an attempt to harm the political prospects of former Vice President Joe Biden, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for president.
“The evidence shows that President Trump leveraged taxpayer dollars to get Ukraine to announce sham investigations of President Trump’s political rivals,” Richmond said. “That taxpayer money was meant to help Ukraine defend itself, and in turn defend United States interests, from Russian aggression.”
Richmond noted Harvard Law professor Noah Feldman’s contention that a demand to investigate Trump’s political rivals amounts to an abuse of power worthy of impeachment and asked how withholding military aid affects his analysis. The aid eventually was released.
Feldman said “it brought together two important aspects of the abuse of power: self-gain, and undercutting our national security interests.”
Richmond asked Stanford Law professor Susan Karlan what the nation’s framers would have thought of Trump’s actions.
“A president who doesn’t think first about the United States is not doing what his oath [of office] requires him to do,” she said, while noting early Americans might have been surprised the United States had grown to the point where it was in a position to offer foreign aid.
Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson did not ask any questions during his allotted time. He scoffed at a claim by U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler, the committee’s chairman, that the basic facts underlying the impeachment inquiry are “undisputed.”
“Virtually everything here is disputed, from the fraudulent process to the broken procedure to the Democrats’ unfounded claims,” Johnson said. “This whole production is a sham and a reckless path to a predetermined political outcome.”
Johnson noted that many Democrats have been calling for Trump’s impeachment for other reasons since long before the Ukraine controversy emerged. He said 17 of the 24 Democratic members of the Judiciary Committee already have voted for impeachment, which he said was evidence that they were not approaching the current inquiry with an open mind.
“Let’s not pretend that anybody cares what’s being said here today,” he said. “The real shame here today is that everything in Washington has become bitterly partisan and this ugly chapter is not going to help that.”
Johnson said his constituents are sick of “the politics of personal destruction,” a phrase former President Bill Clinton, a Democrat, famously used to describe his own Republican-led impeachment in 1998. Johnson said Democrats are setting a dangerous precedent and worried about the “rapidly eroding trust of the American people in their institutions.”
Feldman, Karlan and University of North Carolina law professor Michael Gerhardt were witnesses called by Democrats, who are the majority party in the U.S. House of Representatives and therefore able to lead the process. Republicans called George Washington University law professor Johnathan Turley.
The Judiciary hearing was intended to define the justification for a presidential impeachment.
