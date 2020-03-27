More than 100 people have died due to the COVID-19 virus in Louisiana, according to the Department of Health (LDH).
As of March 27 at noon, the death toll stands at 119 people, up from the previous day’s total of 83.
There were 2,746 cases reported in Louisiana with fifty-four of 64 parishes having COVID-19 cases, according to LDH reports.
Additionally, 773 people suffering from COVID-19 were hospitalized in Louisiana with 270 of those on ventilators. State labs have completed 2,476, and 18,883 commercial tests have been completed and reported to the state.
LDH continues to report no cases in Franklin, Caldwell, Tensas or Concordia parishes.
Franklin Medical Center earlier this week reported three positive cases of the COVID-19 virus. Those tested were from clinics not affiliated with FMC.
Catahoula Parish remained at one death. LDH reported two cases in Richland Parish and one case in Madison Parish.
Ouachita Parish reported 25 cases with one death, according to LDH.
To minimize the risk of spread, LDH officials are advising the public to practice social distancing by not gathering with large groups of people. Large events and mass gatherings can contribute to the spread of COVID-19 in Louisiana and introduce the virus to new communities.
Gov. John Bel Edwards has issued a stay at home order for Louisiana residents.
LDH recommends the following measures for each Louisiana resident.
- * Stay home unless it is necessary to go to work or get necessities.
- * Cover your cough.
- * Wash your hands.
For more information about COVID-19 stats or measures to hinder the spread go to www.ldh.la.gov.
