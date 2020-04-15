Louisiana’s presidential primary and other general spring elections may again be delayed as Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin pushes for an emergency election plan.
On Tuesday, Ardoin requested another delay in the primary election possibly for July 11, according to State Sen. Sharon Hewitt and Rep. Stephen Dwight, chairs of the Senate and House committees that oversee elections.
The election was originally scheduled for April 4 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The reschedule was part of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ March 13 proclamation. Louisiana was the first state to initially delay the election until June 20.
The emergency election plan calls for a broadened early voting and absentee balloting.
The following is the current schedule of voting registration, early and absentee voting.
June 20 Presidential Preference Primary Election
The deadline to register to vote in person or by mail is May 20.
The deadline to register to vote through the GeauxVote Online Registration System is May 30.
Early voting is June 6-13 from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. with the exception of Sunday, June 7.
The deadline to request an absentee by mail ballot is June 16 by 4:30 p.m. Voters can request an absentee by mail ballot online through the Voter Portal or in writing through the Registrar of Voters Office.
The deadline for registrar of voters to receive a voted mail ballot is June 19 by 4:30 p.m.
Locally, voters who are registered Democrats will decide on their Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) members. The Committee is the Democratic Hill committee for the United States Senate.
Voters will also decide on Democratic Parish Executive Committee (DPEC) members.
DPEC members have the general responsibility for Democratic party affairs at the local level and are under the jurisdiction of the DSCC and the Democratic National Committee (DNC). They are responsible for the endorsement of local candidates, as well as for building their party’s infrastructure within their communities.
Presidential Nominee Democratic Party
Michael Bennet, Lakewood, CO
Joseph R. Biden, Philadelphia, PA
Michael R. Bloomberg, New York
Cory Booker, Newark, NJ
Steve Burke, Heuvelton, NY
“Pete” Buttigieg, South Bend, IN
John K. Delaney, Bethesda, MD
Tulsi Gabbard, Kapolei, HI
Amy Klobuchar, Minneapolis, MN
Deval Patrick, Boston, MA
Bernard “Bernie” Sanders, Burlington, VT
“Tom” Steyer, San Francisco
Elizabeth Warren, Boston, MA
“Robby” Wells, Waynesboro, GA
Andrew Yang, Midtown Station New York, NY
DSCC Member 20th Representative District, Office “A”
Sondra Cooley-Redmon, Jonesville
Edwina Eley, Winnsboro
DSCC Member 20th Representative District, Office “B”
Aston DePaul Stubbs, Winnsboro
DPEC Member(s) at Large - five to be elected
Keneshia Boley, Winnsboro
Dorothy Brown, Winnsboro
Edwina Eley, Winnsboro
“Debi” Elrod, Winnsboro
Benjamin Shields, Winnsboro
DPEC Member District Five
Michael D. Boley, Winnsboro
DPEC Member District Seven
Clark White Jr., Winnsboro
Presidential Nominee Republican Party
Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente, San Diego, CA
“Bob” Ely, Vernon Hills, IL
Matthew John Matern, Manhattan Beach, CA
Donald J. Trump, Arlington, VA
Bill Weld, Boston, MA
RPEC Members at Large
Henry G. Herford Jr., Delhi
