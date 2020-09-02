Louisiana as a state now is considered “yellow” and not “red” for its COVID-19 case growth and positivity rate, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Monday.
“We’re certainly doing better than we were a month, and five, six weeks ago,” he said.
However, about 15 parishes still are “red,” meaning they have more than 100 new cases per 100,000 population over seven days and/or more than 10 percent of tests for the disease are coming back positive.
Hurricane Laura and Tropical Storm Marco basically shut down community testing in the state last week, which makes it difficult to measure the progress, although the National Guard has put up 17 testing sites since Laura passed, Edwards said. The White House is recommending the state continue its current restrictions meant to control the spread of the new coronavirus, which include closing barrooms, requiring face coverings in public, and limiting crowds to 50 people or fewer, he said.
