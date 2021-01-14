The Louisiana Supreme Court on Monday ordered no new civil or criminal jury trials should begin before March 1 because concerns about COVID-19.
Trials that are in progress may continue to conclusion at the discretion of the local court. The order does not suspend other types of in-person proceedings, including grand jury proceedings.
“Given the public health concerns and the necessity of taking action to slow the spread of the disease, the continuances occasioned by Section 1 of this Order serve the ends of justice and outweigh the best interest of the public and the defendant in a speedy trial,” the order reads in part. “Therefore, the time periods of such continuance shall be excluded from speedy trial computations pursuant to law, including but not limited to those set forth in the Louisiana Code of Criminal Procedure and the Louisiana Children’s Code, and presumptively constitute just cause.”
