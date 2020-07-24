Initial claims for unemployment benefits in Louisiana rose last week to 32,079 compared to the previous week’s total of 26,351, the Louisiana Workforce Commission says.
For a pre-pandemic comparison, there were 2,349 initial claims during the week ending July 20, 2019.
Continued claims for unemployment insurance for the week ending July 18, 2020 increased to 313,117, compared to the prior week’s total of 312,893. There were 17,688 continued claims for the week ending July 20, 2019, the LWC says.
The state’s unemployment insurance fund, which contained more than $1 billion prior to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and the business restrictions imposed to limit the spread of the new coronavirus, is on pace to be insolvent in September, officials say. Absent a direct infusion from Congress, the state would have to take out an interest-free loan from the federal government to pay claims.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.