Only 14 percent of Franklin Parish High School students scored mastery and above in English I-II, Algebra I, Geometry, US History or Biology in their Louisiana Educational Assessment Program (LEAP) 2021 test.
The scores were down seven percent from 2019 numbers, according to LEAP scores.
Parish elementary schools also scored below 2019 numbers. Fourteen percent of Baskin School students scored mastery and above while 11 percent at Fort Necessity Schools. Nineteen percent of students at Gilbert and Crowville schools scored mastery and above.
According to the Louisiana Department of Education, the new data was not comparable to old data, “and should be interpreted with caution” due to the COVID-19 pandemic that caused students to learn virtual.
Department of Education officials have not released scores since 2018-19 due to the lackof testing during the pandemic.
“In the face of immense adversity, students, teachers, administrators and parents showed unwavering resiliency, demonstrating a deep commitment to both safety and learning,” said State Superintendent of Education, Dr. Cade Brumley. “This LEAP 2025 data will be invaluable in guiding our instructional, policy and resource allocation decisions as we recover and accelerate from this unprecedented interruption to student learning.”
This past spring, 98.5 percent of students in grades third through eighth and 93.4 percent of high schoolers participated in testing for these state assessments. For grades third through eighth, the Louisiana Department of Education reported a five percent decrease in students scoring Mastery or Advanced statewide. Students who score Mastery or Advanced on the LEAP 2025 assessment are considered to be ready for the next grade level.
Students scoring unsatisfactory, the lowest of LEAP 2025's five scoring levels, increased by five percent. According to the Department of Education, this increase had a greater impact in earlier grade levels and in economically disadvantaged students and math scores.
For high school students, mastery or advanced scores decreased by five percent, statewide. All high schools in the state saw a decrease in students achieving these testing scores, with Algebra I seeing the most decline. Number of students scoring at least mastery lowered by nine percentage points. English II, on the other hand, only decreased by two percentage points.
Meanwhile, a Franklin Parish student enrolling in virtual learning during the 2020-21 school year must meet new criteria.
School Board members set criteria at its regular meeting August 3.
To qualify for virtual learning, students must have a medical condition that would not allow them to attend “regular” school and enrolled in an individualized education program (IEP) for special education. Virtual learning students will also not be allowed to participate in extracurricular activities.
A medical supervisor will have to give the student an excuse to attend virtual learning.
“We are justing trying to encourage parents to send their kids to school,” said Troy Bell, child welfare and attendance supervisor. “Sports wise, Lincoln, Ouachita, Monroe City, Caldwell are not allowing (virtual students) to play sports.”
John Gullatt, school superintendent, said virtual learning did not replace the “brick and mortar” classroom.
“There is no substitute for the teachers in a live setting so the students can ask questions,” Gullatt said.
In related news, Franklin Parish school officials will continue to sanitize buildings and require students to wear masks on school campuses.
“I instructed Doug (Clark, transportation and maintenance supervisor) back in June to buy up as many masks as we could and as much hand sanitizer as we could,” Gullatt said. “We have more than enough to get through September.”
A small number of parents were in attendance that wereconcerned with negative effects of wearing masks. The parents went over the unhealthy aspects of wearing masks for prolong periods.
Gov. John Bel Edwards reinstated Louisiana’s statewide mask mandate August 2amid rising COVID-19 numbers and hospitalization.
Edwards said the masking mandate is temporary and cited concerns over public safety and the state’s ability to care for infected patients as the basis for his new executive order.
All Louisiana residents and visitors to the state age 5 and older must wear masks when indoors until Sept. 1, though Edwards said the mandate may be extended beyond that date.
“Hopefully, by the September cutoff we will have gotten (COVID-19) under control,” Gullatt said.
In other news, the start of school is this week with ninth and eleventh graders starting August 11 and tenth and twelfth graders starting August 12 at Franklin Parish High School.
All grades will report to school on August 13. Regular school hours are 7:30 a.m. until 3:46 p.m Tuesday through Friday.
