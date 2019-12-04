Officials called the small number of injuries after a Nov. 26 tornado-producing storm swept through the Baskin area a “miracle.”
Two people suffered minor injuries after their mobile home was destroyed as a result of strong winds from the storm. Majority of the damage was located near Big Creek, JL Taylor, Ballard, Hemphill roads and La. Hwy 857, said Franklin Parish Sheriff Kevin Cobb.
"I am thankful that only two individuals were transported to the hospital with minor injuries,” Cobb said. “It is a miracle that we did not have additional injuries as a result of this storm."
The two individuals were taken to Franklin Medical Center and released, said Shane Scott, NELA Ambulance Service spokesperson.
Multiple ambulances were sent to the residence north of the intersection of La. Hwy 857 and Jarrette Road in Baskin, Scott said.
“We got reports that an occupied mobile home was flipped over and our guys transported two individuals from that scene,” Scott said. “They suffered only minor injuries. Looking at the damaged structure and given the positive outcome of our patients, that was nothing short of a full-scale miracle.”
Scott credited Franklin Parish Sheriff’s office and other responding agencies that allowed them to respond not just quickly, but safely.
“Sheriff Cobb had his guys checking our route to the scene for downed power lines and other hazards, and we were able to avoid those potentially life-threatening dangers and get to the injured patients without incident thanks to the information his deputies were providing us,” he said. “We couldn’t do it without the help of others, from law enforcement, fire, emergency management personnel to public works, utility crews and volunteers”
The tornado was confirmed by the National Weather Service in Jackson.
“From beginning to end, everybody's a hero in this situation,” Scott said.
Cobb said this was a reminder of how dangerous a situation can be when dealing with the weather.
“Our community was very blessed that no one was hurt any worse,” Cobb said. “This is a reminder of how dangerous weather is and how fast things can happen. Again, thanks to the first responders, state and local workers and obviously the community volunteers that always step up.”
