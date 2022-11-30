So far the Town of Winnsboro’s finances were on target with its annual budget, according Cal Pierce, budget manager.
Pierce reported the information to Town Council members at their monthly meeting held Nov. 21.
“We’re still looking good,” Pierce said. “We’re hanging in there.”
In his address, Pierce used time as a proxy for Winnsboro’s financial performance. The town was 144 days or 39 percent into its fiscal year, so Pierce used 39 percent as a benchmark for revenues and expenses.
General fund total revenues as of Nov. 21 were approximately $2.4 million, 59 percent of its budget of $4.2 million. Included in the $4.2 million was American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds totaling $840,000.
“If you pull (the ARPA funds) out of the $2.4 million you will have $1.6 million which would be 39 percent,” Pierce said. “That is dead on and time and money match up.”
Expenditures for general fund were $1.5 million or 37 percent of its budget which totaled $4.2 million.
“That is a little under budget for expenses which is good,” Pierce said. “When expenses fall under the percentage that is good. When revenues fall under it is not good.”
According to Pierce, general fund’s net position was $79,827.
Utility fund revenues were $721,269 which was 28 percent of the $2.6 million budgeted.
Expenses for the utility fund were $698,828 or 27 percent of the budget.
Utility expenses were “even lower” than revenues, Pierce said, calling it a “good thing because it puts us in the black” for a net position of $22,387.
Revenues from the sales tax fund were $1.4 million, 41 percent of the budgeted $3.4 million, according to Pierce. Sales tax expenditures were $1.05 million which was 32 percent of the budget.
Industrial fund was the only group missing the targeted 39 percent, according to Pierce. But much of its expected grant revenue had not come in.
“I fully expect this fund to correct itself,” Pierce said.
Industrial fund revenues were $26,000 of the budgeted $412,000. Expenditures were $313,000 or 28 percent of the budget.
