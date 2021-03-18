Mangham assets exceeded its liabilities by approximately $3.2 million, according to an audit released by the Louisiana Legislative auditors.
Of the $3.2 million, $1.5 million represents the portion of net position not invested in capital assets or restricted assets. The town’s net position increased by $45,568 while total debt decreased by approximately $8,366 during the fiscal year.
Total assets equaled $3.96 million while total liabilities amounted to $505,617, according to the audit.
Charges for services was Mangham’s largest source of revenue at $334,360 followed by capital grants and contributions at $153,626.
Mangham generated $108,036 in sales taxes for the fiscal year. Property taxes totaled $56,069.
In the fines and forfeitures, Mangham pocketed $108,637, according to the audit. This money goes in the general fund.
Mangham spent $181,725 in public safety and protection while water was the second largest expenses at $154,039.
General government cost Mangham $119,576 during the fiscal year.
In the 2020 fiscal year, Mangham also made $115,042 in water sales.
Overall general fund revenues were projected to decrease during fiscal year 2020 by $11,850 from the previous year. All other revenues were expected to remain the same for 2020.
Auditors listed one finding during the fiscal year 2020, improving segregation of cash duties.
“At present, the town clerk of Mangham handles all aspects of the accounting system. She is responsible for, or has access to, the handling, recording and mailing of cash disbursements and receipts. Currently, she is the only person that is training to do this job,” the audit noted.
According to the response from Mangham, “The Town’s aldermen have the opportunity to review the bank statements and reconciliations at each monthly council meeting. The monthly invoices are also reviewed at this time. Two signatures are required on all checks written and the mayor reviews each invoice prior to his signature. The cost of hiring a second employee to provide these safeguards far outweigh the benefits.”
Mangham aldermen are Zona McKay, mayor pro-tem, Leslie Mizell, Perry Ellington, Anthony Killian and Wanda Romero.
The audit was performed by David M. Hartt, CPA, of West Monroe.
