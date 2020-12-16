Mangham Mayor Johnnie Lee Natt died Monday night at his residence from natural causes, said Tracy Morris, Richland Parish Coroner’s office.
Natt, 71, was pronounced dead at 10:13 p.m. by the coroner. He was currently serving in his second term as mayor. Before mayor, Natt served on the Mangham Town Council for more than 20 years.
Natt was also a retired educator in the Richland Parish School system where he coached basketball and was principal of Mangham Junior High School.
Coach Natt, as he was called by many people, was fondly remembered by Bertha Butler, of Richland Parish School Board.
“He was just a wonderful person in the community,” Butler said. “He coached junior high basketball for decades.”
Natt was also a mentor to many people including Winnsboro Town Councilman and Mangham Coach Eddie Dunn.
“I spoke to him about once a week,” Dunn said. “He was a good mentor, good leader and even better friend. He was so well known and gave me a lot of advice.”
Funeral services for Natt were incomplete at press time.
