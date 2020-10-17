A Mangham police officer is stable but in critical condition after being shot during a traffic stop on La Hwy 425 near the Franklin / Richland parish border.
The officer was taken to Franklin Medical Center where he was air lifted to Rapides Regional Hospital in Alexandria, according to a Northeast Louisiana Ambulance Service report.
Hermandus Dashanski Semien, 27 of Ville Platte, was taken into custody by Franklin Parish Sheriff’s deputies near Fort Necessity at approximately 3 p.m. for allegedly shooting the officer, said Sheriff Kevin Cobb. Semien was armed but taken into custody without incident.
At approximately 1 p.m., the Mangham police officer stopped Semien. After he allegedly shot the officer, Semien fled the scene southbound on US Hwy 425 into Franklin Parish.
At 3:30 p.m., a call came into the sheriff’s office reporting a crashed vehicle on LA Hwy 562 near Fort Necessity that matched the description of Semien’s vehicle.
Franklin Parish Sheriff deputies responded and established a perimeter in the area where they eventually apprehended Semien.
“I’m thankful to the many law enforcement agencies and those who reside in the Fort Necessity community that responded and assisted in establishing the perimeter and ultimate apprehension of this subject,” said Sheriff Kevin Cobb. “My thoughts and prayers to the officer involved, Chief Perry Fleming, Sheriff Gary Gilley and the law enforcement community of Richland Parish.”
