Marshall Waters, a Mangham Police Officer shot while making a Oct. 17 traffic stop, has died. He was 49.
Mangham Police Chief Perry Fleming made the announcement on his Facebook page early Nov. 5.
Waters was shot while making a traffic stop on La. Hwy 425 near the Franklin / Richland parish border.
Waters, also a full-time EMT driver for Northeast Louisiana (NELA) Ambulance Service, was taken to Franklin Medical Center where he was air lifted to Rapides Regional Hospital in Alexandria.
The suspect, Hermandus Dashanski Semien, 27 of Ville Platte, was taken into custody by Franklin Parish Sheriff’s deputies near Fort Necessity the same day by Franklin Parish Sheriff deputies.
Semien is also suspect in an Oct. 17 robbery of Yancey Pharmacy in Rayville, Richland Parish Sheriff Gary Gilley said. The robbery happened shortly before the shooting.
Fleming’s announcement:
“It’s with great sadness and broken hearts that I, Chief Perry Fleming, and the Mangham Police Department have to inform you of the passing of Officer Marshall Waters PD3 who was shot in the line of duty on October 17, 2020. We ask that you please continue to pray for Marshall Waters’ family and the Mangham Police Department family during this time. RIP PD3.”
