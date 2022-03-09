A potential new Louisiana House of Representatives map has precincts in Winnsboro added to District 21, Rep. C Travis Johnson’s area.
The precincts were under Rep. Neil Riser’s District 20.
Riser and Sen. Glen Womack discussed the change along with reviewing Louisiana Senate, judicial, Public Service Commission and Board of Elementary Secondary Education (BESE) maps at a March 2 Winnsboro-Franklin Chamber of Commerce members meeting.
Those in precincts 15, 16, 17, 19, 20 and 26 could potentially be represented by Johnson. Majority of the people in the precincts are minorities.
Some of those in attendance were troubled about dividing Franklin Parish into two districts.
“Much of our membership was concerned to learn, for the first time, as a result of the reapportionment bill which currently awaits the Governor's decision, that approximately 25% of Franklin Parish's, including much of the Town of Winnsboro's population had been removed from our long-standing House of Representative District, District 20, and moved into District 21, splitting our representation,” said David Rigdon, Chamber president.
The Senate passed the House map 25-11, and the Senate map was approved in a 65-31 vote in the House.
Both Riser and Womack voted in favor of the new maps while Johnson was against the new lines. Riser and Womack, Republicans, and Johnson, a Democrat, voted along party lines.
“To get back to optimum numbers you have to gain the numbers from somewhere,” Womack said.
The new maps will likely have at least two major hurdles: possible vetoes from Gov. John Bel Edwards and lawsuits from civil rights and voter advocacy groups.
If Edwards vetoes the maps, lawmakers have the option to override his veto.
Sen. Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, said in an interview with Louisiana Illuminator he did not expect Edwards to veto the legislative maps. Based on discussions prior to the Legislature’s redistricting session, Cortez said Edwards appeared most inclined to veto U.S. House map and not the lawmakers’ own political districts.
According to Riser and Womack, a shift in population from north to south Louisiana was the major reason for the change. North Louisiana, above I-10, lost 100,000 people while overall population grew 2.4% in southern parishes.
According to U.S. Census data, District 20 had a 5,000 population drop while District 21 experienced a drop in population of 8,400.
Neighboring District 19, represented by Francis Thompson, lost 6,000 souls and District 13 and 22 also lost people.
“Issue that we have in the Mississippi Delta component of it is under Federal law when we drop (population) we draw the minority districts first,” Riser said. “Those districts have to be a majority minority.”
A majority-minority district is an electoral district in which the majority of the constituents in the district are racial or ethnic minorities. Race is collected through the decennial United States census.
Currently, there are 29 majority-minority districts in Louisiana.
“I remain adamant that the maps should reflect the growth of the African American population in our state over the last 10 years, allowing for minority groups to have an opportunity at electing candidates of their own choosing,” Edwards said in a statement after lawmakers adjourned, “and I do have concerns that several of the maps do not fulfill that moral and legal requirement.”
Riser told the 100 plus people at Louisiana Delta Community College in Winnsboro not to be concerned about different representation.
“When you represent part of the parish, you represent all of the parish,” Riser said.
Who is Johnson?
Johnson, is currently serving his first term as Louisiana House Representative for District 21, the potential new district for Winnsboro.
He was elected in 2019 and was eligible to serve through 2028.
According to his Louisiana House Representative website, his occupation is marketing director and has a bachelors from Louisiana Tech University in political sciences and economics and a masters in public administrations from Belhaven University.
He serves on the Agriculture, Forestry, Aquaculture and Rural Development, Health and Welfare and House Select Committee on Homeland Security committees.
Johnson, the first vice chair of the Louisiana Democratic Party, initially voted in favor of the redistricting maps but drew criticism from fellow party members and ultimately voted against the maps.
