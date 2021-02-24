Residents of Winnsboro were without water for three days during the recent winter storm due to a loss of electricity and a faulty generator.
Town Council members met Monday to discuss ways to alleviate the problems Winnsboro faced during the storm.
Town Council member Rex McCarthy suggested Winnsboro purchase another generator in addition to the current generator. Mayor John Dumas advised McCarthy and Town Council members Winnsboro had more pressing matters to attend to.
“We have other issues that are more pressing than a need for an extra generator,” Dumas said. “Our pumps and our waste water treatment plant need to be serviced. Our treatment plant is in dire need of repair. We have to weigh our options.”
In their January meeting, Town Council members moved forward on Louisiana Government Assistance Program (LGAP) and Community Water Enrichment Funding (CWEF) grant applications for sewer system and water plant upgrades.
“We have to use our grant money wisely because grants only come ever so often,” Dumas said.
While Winnsboro’s generator is down for repairs, the town has a loaned 350kw generator from St. Landry Parish in case of an electrical outage.
“The sheriff’s office did the research to find one,” Dumas said. “It was very, very difficult to find one. They had three in Monroe, but they were being used in the area. Everybody that had one used theirs. Nobody had a spare one.”
McCarthy also suggested Winnsboro stockpile bottled water in six-month increments. After six months, officials would give the water to the elderly and needy and build their stockpile up again. McCarthy said that way the water would not get out-of-date.
“We were blessed, and I thank those that brought the water from Homeland Security,” McCarthy said. “Is there anyway mayor, we could look at starting our own emergency surplus of water?”
Having a large storage area, how much water is needed and how long could the water be stored are obstacles Winnsboro would face in stockpiling water, Dumas said.
Town Council members agreed to look into stockpiling water options.
Meanwhile, Town Council members will investigate the use of speed bumps in some residential areas after residents brought up motorist were speeding on Franklin and Carter streets.
“I’ve seen them run through stop signs,” said Wanda Berry, Franklin Street resident. “They seem to be going as fast as they can, and they are going to kill somebody one day.”
In February 2020, Town Council members passed a resolution giving officials authority to install speed deterrents in Winnsboro.
The devices are designed to help maintain a better traffic flow and control speeds within Winnsboro’s corporate limits, according to the resolution.
Devices considered in the February 2020 meeting were speed bubbles. When traveling over speed bubbles, the slight ridges create a roaring noise and slight vibration causing the driver to slow down. Many times, speed bubbles are used before stop signs or on road shoulders.
Additionally, Carmen Sims, Winnsboro Main Street Economic committee chairman, introduced Samantha Sheppard as the newly hired economic development coordinator (EDC).
The EDC was part of the committee’s five-year strategic plan which was required to become a certified Louisiana Development Ready Community (LDRC).
Winnsboro is one of several Louisiana towns that are “Development Ready Communities.”
Sheppard comes to her new position from Shipman Building Service of Winnsboro where she served as account manager/project manager. Other prior work experience includes serving as the recruiter and aftermarket manager for Goldman Equipment and as a national chapter development consultant for Kappa Delta Sorority.
She is a 2006 graduate of Franklin Academy and a 2010 graduate of Louisiana Tech University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Marketing.
Sheppard officially started as EDC Jan. 25 and is located at 108 Fair Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.