The validity of proposed Section 20 amendments were debated by Winnsboro residents, Mayor Sonny Dumas and Town Council members during a 30-minute public hearing, Monday.
No action was taken by Town Council members on the matter after the hearing which took place prior to November’s meeting.
The proposed amendments to Section 28 would set stricter rules on backpacks, private outdoor events and prohibit block parties. Section 28 deals with offenses and miscellaneous provisions.
“All we are trying to do is to make sure lives are being protected because that is the responsibility of the police department in Winnsboro and the responsibility of you as a homeowner to protect those individuals that are attending your party,” Dumas said.
Councilman Tyrone Coleman, an opponent to the amendment, said the measure infringes on the homeowners’s rights. Coleman was the sole nay vote Oct. 21 during the amendment’s introduction.
“Hardworking people who have bought and paid for their private property should have the right to hold an event,” Coleman said.
In the past, parties have grown in attendance to cover several different lots and many times public streets are blocked with people and cars creating a traffic jam in neighborhoods.
“If we are talking about the right-a-ways (in streets), then enforce the law,” Coleman said.
Councilman Rex McCarthy, who was on the amendment authoring committee, countered by saying most parties were not private.
“You fire that barbecue up, and people are going to come out of the woodwork,” McCarthy said. “Every city and every area have laws that cover this. We say this is on private property. Let me ask you a question. In the city of Winnsboro, tell me what property is going to house 100 folks? Councilman Coleman, it is not private when you get on SnapChat and Facebook when you invite everybody and their momma to your property.”
The proposed Section 28 amendment would require permits for “private outdoor events held on private property” for crowds more than 74 people who are 12 and older. If the private outdoor event permit has not been obtained by the property owner, then the event will be terminated by law enforcement officers and citations issued to the owner, according to the proposed amendment.
“Whenever you have a party inside the confines of Winnsboro, the chief of police has the right to come to your house anytime, and you have a right to have a party as long as it is lawful and as long as it is not infringing on other folks property,” Dumas said.
The proposed amendment also establishes a midnight curfew for adults and 11 p.m. for juveniles.
The proposed amended ordinances have been dubbed the “Bush Ordinances” after Waneshia Bush’s death. Bush, 20, an honor student at Grambling State University, was killed after being struck by a stray bullet while attending what has been described as a block party near Blanson and Smith streets at approximately 1 a.m. July 21.
A separate proposed ordinance would prohibit backpacks during certain times.
The introduction prohibiting certain backpacks passed Oct. 21 with a 3-2 vote with Councilman Keith Berry and Coleman voting against the amendment.
“The wearing of backpacks within the city limits of the Town of Winnsboro is prohibited unless school is in session and the backpack is clear or mesh so that the contents are visible,” the proposed amendment said.
Violators will be fined no less than $25 or more than $100.
“You have to start somewhere,” McCarthy said. “We got to make the moves to make our people safe. Nobody is gonna take away their freedom. We think of the most irate things because we don’t like change.”
