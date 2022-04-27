Runoffs between Winnsboro’s mayoral and chief of police candidates will come to a head Saturday when voters go to the polls for the general election.
Incumbent John Dumas and challenger Alice Wallace are vying for the town’s top governmental position. Current Town Council member Tyrone Coleman and Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Billy Joe Williams are in a runoff for Winnsboro’s chief of police.
In the March 26 municipal primary election, Wallace garnered 49 percent or 635 votes, and Dumas collected 32 percent or 412 votes, causing the runoff.
In the earlier Chief of Police race, Coleman was the apparent vote leader with 49 percent or 623 votes, while Williams received 505 votes or 39 percent after the municipal primary election.
In the general election’s early voting last week, 1,319 people cast their votes at the Registrar’s Office, according to Franklin Parish Registrar of Voters Geneva Cupp. The general election’s voter participation number was more than double that of the primary’s 650 early votes.
Early voting ran from April 16 until April 23 for the general election. On April 16, 788 Winnsboro residents voted, a number Cupp called “brisk.”
Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. election day, but if voters cannot make it, there is still time to mail ballots in, Cupp said. Mail-in ballots will be received at the Registrar’s Office until Friday at 4:30 p.m.
Additionally, two Police Jury millage renewals will be on the ballot. The first millage will be a 1/2 cent for solid waste collection and disposal. The second 4.27 millage renewal is for maintaining road improvement equipment.
