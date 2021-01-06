Mayors in Wisner and Gilbert listed building improvements along with utility improvements for 2021 goals.
Gilbert Mayor Mike Stephens’ largest goal is a sewer system rehabilitation that is scheduled to take bids in late January.
The project calls for repair of Third and Fourth street sewer lines.
The sewer lines, which were installed in 1968, are too shallow. Along with replacing lines, the sewer project calls for installing new manholes and refurbishing area lift stations.
Gilbert received a $821,000 USDA grant along with a $588,000 USDA loan for the project. The amounts total $1.4 million with 58 percent of the proceeds coming from the grant. The USDA loan comes with a 1.125 percent interest rate.
Stephens hopes to break ground with the project in March or April.
The remodel of Gilbert Town Hall and installation of a playground behind the gazebo are two more goals Stephens has set for 2021.
Gilbert aldermen voted in December to move forward in a Louisiana Government Assistance Grant (LGAP) to fund the town hall’s rehabilitation.
If approved, the town hall will undergo roof repair, new paint job and improvements in the men’s bathroom.
In 2021, Dollar General will begin construction of a new store in Gilbert. Stephens is also hoping for new businesses along the frontage of Gilbert where one building is being remodeled.
“We want to do anything we can to improve Gilbert and serve our residents,” Stephens said.
In Wisner, a future business incubator building is now legally the towns and Mayor Marc McCarty hopes to begin making repairs soon.
“The building is ours, and we want to fix and make repairs to it,” McCarty said. “This building will be for one or two businesses for a low rent.”
The building is located on Fort Scott Street and was donated by Lane Feltus and family. Feltus is the grandson of the original owner, William Feltus. His family owned and operated Feltus Brothers Hardware in Natchez for many years.
“The building is in decent shape, and we have some grant funds to bring it up to code and give it a facelift.” McCarty said.
Another goal for 2021, is the completion of Crawford Park and a music park, McCarty said.
A ten-year lease on a one-acre plot of land beside the Franklin Parish Library Wisner branch, costing Wisner $1 a year, will be the location of Crawford Park.
The shaded park will feature children’s playground equipment and picnic tables. The park was named after original owners E.P and Vaudie Crawford.
Eddie Wayne Crawford, their son, agreed to the lease.
The Crawfords were long-time residents of Wisner with Vaudie Crawford being a local beautician and E.P. Crawford working for Gilbert Oil in the ‘70s and ‘80s. Eddie Wayne Crawford is a retired police office in Dallas.
Park preparation and playground equipment will also be purchased through grants and private donations, McCarty said.
A children’s music park may also be established in 2021 if funding is obtained, McCarty said.
This additional park will contain durable, outdoor musical instruments and sitting areas. Funding for the instruments will be from sponsors with the land being donated, McCarty said.
“COVID has slowed us down somewhat, but we are going to push through to get these accomplished,” McCarty said.
Wisner’s store front revitalization will be completed in 2021, McCarty said.
Through grassroots funding, several store fronts have received a fresh coat of paint and a new awning. A mural has also been painted.
“We’re going to raise money to finish the store fronts,” McCarty said. “We’re hoping with these improvements there will be new businesses.”
Another goal is
improvements of Wisner’s water system.
“Our sewer is good, but the water needs improvement,” McCarty said. “We’ll work on that in 2021.”
Additionally, McCarty and a host of volunteers are readying Wisner for South Franklin Catfish Festival scheduled for May 1.
The festival will have food, arts, crafts, clothes and wood booths along with local and regional entertainment. There will also be jumpers for children. Times for the festival will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for vendors and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the entertainment.
The majority of the festival will be held on Natchez, Oak, Fort Scott and Hope streets.
The festival will also feature a classic car show along Natchez Street. In the past, Wisner has hosted South Franklin Car Show where more than 50 classic cars, trucks, tractors and motorcycles were on display. Wisner did not have the car show in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re excited about the festival, and we are getting Wisner ready for it,” McCarty said.
