Vendor booth spots are filled for the 2022 South Franklin Catfish Festival, according to Chairman Elliot Britt.
The annual festival, scheduled for May 7 in downtown Wisner, will feature 90 vendors. This year’s merchants will offer a diverse selection of goods ranging from arts and crafts, clothing and accessories, food and other items.
“We’re excited about this year’s vendor response,” Britt said. “Because of the success the last year’s festival, we have some of the same vendors along with some different vendors offering new items.”
In its first year, approximately 7,000 people converged on Wisner, taking advantage of fair skies, live entertainment, food and numerous booths. Organizers credited the festival’s success due to a COVID-19 induced hibernation.
“People were ready to get out and mingle after battling COVID-19 for over a year,” said Wisner Mayor Marc McCarty, explaining the festival’s success last year. “I’m extremely pleased with the outcome of the whole festival. We wanted people to just enjoy themselves and have a good time, and I think that happened.”
This year, McCarty is hoping for the same results.
“The 2022 festival plans are coming along nicely,” McCarty said. “We’re very excited and feel like it is going to be even better. We feel good about the festival, and we’ve received a lot of positive feedback.”
Additionally, festival goers will pay a $2 gate fee which will help cover festival costs and entertainment, according to Britt. Gates will be located at both ends of Natchez Street.
This year’s entertainment line up is as varied as the festival’s booths.
Glory Bound Cloggers will start off the entertainment followed by county tunes of Zac Hatton.
The Hands On Band from Monroe is next on the lineup, while Born To Boogie with their swamp pop and southern rock will then entertain the crowd.
Following Born To Boogie will be the Blues Machine then No Good Horses. Ending the entertainment will be James McCann and the North Bond Drifters.
While being entertained, people can take advantage of the different food offerings the festival has to offer.
“Of course we will have catfish, but we will also have other foods for people to try this year,” Britt said. “We’ll also have pulled pork, loaded fries, chicken strips, hamburgers, funnel cakes, seafood nachos and a vendor cooking pasta dishes.”
Last year, Haring’s Pride Catfish, a processing plant located outside Wisner that also owns catfish ponds, cooked approximately 1,300 pounds of the fish at the festival.
The South Franklin Catfish Festival will again feature a vintage car show stationed along Natchez Street. Last year, approximately 100 vehicles were displayed.
“The car show is going to be even bigger this year,” McCarty said.
Pre-sale festival t-shirts will be available in mid-April for $20. Future sale locations will be published at a later date.
For more information about the event, visit the website: southfranklincatfishfestival.com or look for updates on the festival’s Facebook page.
