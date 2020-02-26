Additional stop signs along with possible speed bubbles and other possible speed deterrents will soon be installed in Winnsboro.
Town Council members passed a resolution Feb. 18 in their regular meeting giving officials authority to continue with the installation.
The devices are designed to help maintain a better traffic flow and control speeds within Winnsboro’s corporate limits, according to the resolution.
“We have partial signs in places that have been put up,” said Mayor Sonny Dumas. “There are other signs that need to be continued to be put up because of the speeding and things of that nature.”
Signs have not slowed speedsters down in some areas of Winnsboro, so other apparatuses will be brought into service such as speed bubbles. When traveling over speed bubbles, the slight ridges create a roaring noise and slight vibration causing the driver to slow down. Many times, speed bubbles are used before stop signs or on road shoulders.
“We will be considering all areas and will continue to do so until we have covered the city,” Dumas said.
The resolution was unanimously passed after a Councilman Keith Berry motion and Councilman Tyrone Coleman second. Councilmen Jerry Johnson and Rex McCarthy were absent.
Meanwhile, Councilmen passed a resolution showing their support for the 2020 United States Census.
“All of the Census are important, but this year’s Census is especially important because we are on the verge of becoming a city,” Dumas said. “If the town becomes a city that would enable us to apply for larger amounts of grants and enable us take advantage of other facilities that we don’t normally get if we are in the town category.”
Municipalities are classified as a city if it has 5,000 or more inhabitants. Towns have less than 5,000 but more than 1,000, and those having 1,000 or fewer inhabitants are classified as villages.
Previously, Winnsboro had a population of 4,690, according to estimates from the last United States Census.
The overall median age was 30 years, 23.6 years for males and 34.6 years for females, according to the Census.
“We need to make sure all family members and individuals are notified that they need to be accounted for,” Dumas said.
In other business, Town Council members gave permission to Winnsboro Fire Chief Orlando Logan to purchase software in order to electronically file emergency reporting calls, maintenance and training records and other pertinent information. The cost is approximately $250 per month.
By purchasing the software, Logan said the department will be able to improve their filing system, a shortcoming in the recent Property Insurance Association of Louisiana (PIAL) fire rating.
In September, Winnsboro’s public fire protection classification was raised to six from its previous classification of five.
“When I first got into the department we had no record of anything,” Logan said. “I asked the mayor for software that keeps up with everything.”
In a related matter, Town Council members gave Logan permission to apply for an Assisted Firefighter Grant (AFG) and a Firehouse Subs grant.
If awarded, AFG will be a $263,000 grant and requires 5 percent matching funds.
Funds from a possible Firehouse Subs grant would be used to purchase sets of turnout gear.
Additionally, Winnsboro Fire Department officials continue to look for volunteers to assist in clerical and other department duties, Logan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.