Public school students scoring a low final grade in their first and third nine-weeks will now be given a minimum grade of 50 for the 2020-21 school year.
School Board members passed the measure after a lengthy discussion at a special meeting, April 15. The action also included a retroactive measure for this year’s grades.
School Board member Alaina Nichols casted the sole nay vote on the minimum grade.
Nichols argued administrators would be bestowing a grade instead of the students earning the grade.
“You are giving them a 50,” Nichols said. “What have they done to try to bring it up? Have they done after school tutoring? Have they tried to do more? Yes, I understand that second nine-weeks they are not going to have an opportunity but what did they do the first nine weeks when they did drop the ball?”
Purpose of the minimum final grade of 50 is to give students who have a low failing grade “hope and encouragement to increase their effort to pass for the semester,” according to School Board documents.
“We thought it was best to come up with a policy that everybody could follow,” said Troy Bell, child welfare and attendance and vocational supervisor. “We are doing this district wide not just a specific school.”
The grade will appear on student’s report card and has nothing to do with individual test scores, Bell said.
“This is for the first nine weeks and the third nine weeks,” Bell said. “The teachers will not have to do anything different. It will be programed in our software. The teachers will enter the grade and at the end of the nine weeks if their average is 32 it is going to appear 50 on their report card.”
Majority of School Board members were for the minimum grade.
“Are we lowering the bar or is this a way for someone to come back,” said Richard Kelly, School Board president.
Bell answered schools would be “lowering the bar” if they gave students a C.
“We are trying to motivate kids to get some help instead of beating them down,” Bell said. “Kids that give up hope cause problems in the classroom, and it is not fair to the students who are there trying to make good grades.”
The move was received with mix reviews from teachers in the audience.
Logan Dugard, math teacher at Franklin Parish High School, was against the minimum score.
“Students have to make a certain number of points,” Dugard said. “Yes, an F is an F, but they have to reach a certain number of points to pass the class. We are going to do a tremendous amount of hurt on the amount of content required to know for next year. This will give us even more problems next year because we’ll have students coming in my geometry class that don’t have the proper amount of content they need to be in the class.”
Jacinta Elzy, FPHS math teacher, was for the minimum score.
“If my kids make a 2, I’ve lost them,” Elzy said. “I don’t have all the average kids, but I do want to give my kids a fighting chance. If they make a 50 and then make an 80 and pass - thank you Jesus. My kids will go to the Algebra II class behind, but it is not their fault. It is what the pandemic has done. They need that little boost. It is not giving them anything because some of my kids work hard. I am here for the kids struggling.”
School Board member Eddie Ray Bryan said fellow members should look at the “big picture.”
“You can over analyze,” said School Board member Eddie Ray Bryan. “You can take statistics and figures and say a six foot man can drown in three foot of water, but what if it has 12 foot holes in it. I’m just trying to make a point. You can over analyze. Right now, we have to look at the big picture and what we have been going through and work on that.”
