The Franklin Parish community lost a longtime pastor, bishop and friend last week.
Bro. Bo Harris, bishop of Apostolic Faith Church of Gilbert, died Sunday morning, June 26. He was 82.
“Bro. Bo,” as he was affectionally known in the community and throughout the region, pastored 50 years at King’s Pentecostal Church in Wisner and the Gilbert church, respectively.
During this time, he also served in state and national offices throughout the Oneness Apostolic organization of the Assemblies of the Lord Jesus Christ (ALJC). Within the ALJC's Louisiana district, Bro. Bo held the position of youth president before becoming superintendent for 16 years and finally serving as world missions director.
Leaders at the national, state and local level looked to the minister for his wisdom and love. Franklin Parish Sheriff Kevin Cobb was one of those leaders.
“Bro. Bo was a big supporter of this office,” Cobb said. “I would always hear him coming down the hall saying ‘I don’t want a thing; I just want to tell you I love you.’ We always liked to see his smile and presence.”
Cobb said Harris’ passing “will be a huge loss to our community.”
Bro. Bo’s wide range of friends crossed denominational lines. Rev. Craig Beeman, pastor of First Baptist Church of Winnsboro, was one of his many friends. When speaking of Bro. Bo, the fellow pastor described the Pentecostal preacher as a man who “lived his love out loud.”
“Brother Bo Harris certainly leaves a hole in our community,” Beeman said. “I truly believe that a community is made up of individuals who all have an opportunity to contribute to make their community a better place in which to live. Bro. Bo did that. He would see me, out and about town, and always insist on giving ‘this Baptist preacher a hug.’ Everyone, deserves to know that they are loved. Bro. Harris lived his love out loud in the lives of so many. His presence will be greatly missed.”
Bro. Bo is survived by his wife of 62 years, Wilma Lenel Harris; daughter, Kathy Martin, and husband, Rev. Billy Martin of Gilbert; son, Elder James Harris, and wife, Debbie Harris of Gilbert; daughter, Deborah Roberts, and husband, Rev. Nathan Roberts of Joplin, MO; son, Rev. Curtis Harris of Katy, TX; son, Rev. Danny Davis, and wife, Lisa Davis, of Gilbert.
His family will receive friends and family for visitation on July 1 from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. in the chapel of Apostolic Faith Church. The funeral service will begin at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.