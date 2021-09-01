Two additional arrests were made in connection with the August 24 murder of Kortney Monyea Malone.
The 27-year-old Malone was found in a Smith Street ditch with a stab wound, according to Winnsboro Police Chief Will Pierce.
“The victim was stabbed in the left (side) of his chest,” Pierce said.
Brenton Griffing, 22 of 1009 Blanson Street Winnsboro, was arrested by Winnsboro Police Department and charged with accessory after the fact. Bond was set at $150,000 by Winnsboro City Court.
Additionally, Cynthia Wallace, 53 of 1501 Smith Street Winnsboro, was arrested by Winnsboro Police Department and charged with accessory after the fact. Bond was also set at $150,000 by Winnsboro City Court.
Wallace is Sebastian L. Brass’s mother. Brass, 32 of the same address, is facing a second-degree murder charge in the stabbing death of Malone.
Brass was arrested by Franklin Parish Sheriff deputies August 24 with no bond set by Fifth Judicial District Court.
In an emotional August 25 social media video, Malone’s family members called for justice and for information leading to the attacker’s arrest.
Funeral services for Malone is set for September 4, 1 p.m. at Abundant Life Church in Winnsboro.
