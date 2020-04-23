COVID-19 cases have topped the century mark in Franklin Parish.
Reported cases totaled 108, according to Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) April 23 numbers.
Statewide, 25,739 cases have been reported with 1,540 COVID-19 related deaths, according to the LDH.
Hospital patients suffering from the virus were 1,727 with 274 of those on ventilators.
In Richland Parish, 45 cases were reported and 24 cases in Catahoula Parish. Caldwell Parish had 17 COVID-19 cases, and Tensas Parish held at one case. Madison Parish reported five cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.