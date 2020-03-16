Gov. John Bel Edwards announced today a series of significant measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in Louisiana, including a 50-person limit on all gatherings.
Through the authority of his office, Edwards also ordered all casinos, bars and movie theaters be closed. In addition, restaurants cannot serve dine-in customers but are limited to delivery, take-out and drive-through orders only.
The changes take effect tonight at midnight.
Edwards' office says operations could resume April 13, though the changes may be extended if needed.
In Louisiana, there are 132 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two people have died.
“More aggressive steps are necessary to fight the spread of COVID-19 across Louisiana. Following additional guidance from the CDC, gatherings of more than 50 people are no longer permitted, bars and casinos must close and restaurants will only be able to offer take out or delivery,” Edwards said. “These limitations were difficult to make, but they are necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19, protect the health of Louisianans and flatten the curve.”
There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19, or Coronavirus, in Ouachita Parish as of Monday. In light of the rapid spread of the virus in other areas across the globe, local officials are asking people to limit their time in public or around other people, to quarantine if exhibiting symptoms of any sickness, and to wash hands thoroughly.
“What we’re learning is that it can take two weeks for symptoms to appear. We believe we are still unearthing community spread that’s been around for the past several weeks, which means it is a statewide problem that requires statewide solutions,” Edwards said. “In addition to meeting with Sen. Bill Cassidy this morning who is supportive of our efforts, I was also on a call with President Trump and Vice President Pence that lasted more than an hour and they were very clear that we must significantly expand our mitigation efforts to slow the progress of COVID-19 before there is more community spread. Action must be taken now, even in areas where there are no confirmed cases yet.”
St. Francis Medical Center is planning to set up drive through testing at St. Francis North and, possibly, at a second site at the Monroe Civic Center.
Today, President Trump suggested that all public meetings and events consistent of 10 people or less. To that end, many community events have been canceled or postponed.
