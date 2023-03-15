The names of suspects arrested in connection with a recent drug bust in a Winnsboro residential area were released this week by the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s office.
Two arrests were made last week in connection with the case and a warrant has been issued for a third, with more to follow, according to Sheriff Kevin Cobb.
Arrested in connection with the case were Sheneka S. Armstrong, 45, 1608 Polk St., Winnsboro, and Destiny U. Credit, 20, of the same address.
Cobb said a warrant has been issued for Frantonio Smith, 34, whose address is also listed as 1608 Polk St., Winnsboro.
Armstrong is facing charges which include possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II CDS; possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS, possession of a Schedule 1 CDS, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under 17 years of age, illegal carrying of a weapon, manufacture of a Schedule II CDS.
Credit is facing charges which include possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II CDS; possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS, possession of a schedule I CDS, manufacture of a Schedule II CDS, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of person under 17 years of age and illegal carrying of a weapon.
Bond was set at $175,000 for both Armstrong and Credit in connection with the charges related to intent to distribute Schedule II CDS. Total bond set for the remaining charges was $165,000 for each suspect. Both have been released on bond according to information reported by the Sheriff’s Office.
According to an initial report released by the Sheriff’s Office, at around 5:40 p.m. March 7, deputies executed a search warrant at 1608 Polk Street in Winnsboro.
At the residence, large quantities of suspected narcotics were recovered, ranging from methamphetamine, crack cocaine, ecstasy, heroine, various prescription pills and liquid promethazine to marijuana and synthetic cannabinoids, according to the report.
The Sheriff’s Office also reported that “a very dangerous blend” of methamphetamine and other substances was found being manufactured into a liquid blend. The liquid was being soaked on loose leaf paper on the back porch of the residence in an open area accessible to children and members of the community.
Cobb said the paper is extremely dangerous to anyone who might encounter it and be unaware it is coated in various narcotics. He said this method of manufacturing is utilized to distribute and introduce narcotics and contraband into prisons.
Speaking of the danger of the substances, Cobb told The Sun, “Any situation like that is very volatile.”
Cobb said the procedure involves using acetone to break down the methamphetamine into a liquid which can then be applied to paper.
“It’s a way to try to throw off law enforcement,” Cobb said.
Cobb said that the method is used to try to slip the drugs into prisons, and in some cases those involved send the paper through the mail.
“That creates some logistic issues,” Cobb said regarding the diligence which must be used in preventing the substances from being handled and for them to be intercepted.
“This has no place in our community,” Cobb stated during the initial announcement.
Cobb also noted that the illegal narcotics were due to be distributed back into Franklin Parish communities, families, children and neighbors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.