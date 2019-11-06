Thirty-five different narcotic-related arrest warrants were issued as of Tuesday morning by the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office narcotics division, said Sheriff Kevin Cobb.
At press time, 26 arrests were made and nine warrants were outstanding.
The warrants were issued as the result of investigations by the FPSO’s narcotics division, according to Cobb.
The parish-wide bust was a result of a three-week “fall roundup,” Cobb said. Numerous suspects are detained at the Franklin Parish Detention Center and additional arrests are expected soon.
“This is an ongoing effort to control street-level narcotics in Franklin Parish,” Cobb said.
Individuals from Winnsboro, Wisner, Gilbert, Liddieville, Mangham and Monroe were targeted for selling narcotics in Franklin Parish, Cobb said.
“Several are first-time offenders and some are repeat offenders,” Cobb said. “Whether it is an individual that is dealing in order to contribute to a habit or an individual making a living selling drugs, we will continue this fight.”
Total charges included 18 counts of distribution of cocaine, 17 counts of distribution of methamphetamine, 14 counts of distribution of synthetic cannabinoid, six counts of distribution of marijuana, several counts of distribution of prescription medications.
“Our next operation started yesterday,” Cobb said. “Our narcotics investigations are always ongoing and this is a vital part of our fight against narcotics.”
