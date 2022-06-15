Proposed accountability standards under consideration by Louisiana’s Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, compounded by lack of funding, teacher shortages and post-COVID learning challenges, have school officials concerned.
During the regular meeting of the Franklin Parish School Board held Tuesday, June 9, Supt. John Gullatt yielded the floor to Franklin Parish High School Principal Rebecca Bonner to provide an explanation of the challenges to be faced if the standards are adopted.
The standards relate to moving from Jump Start 1.0 to 2.0. Jump Start is Louisiana’s career and technical education (CTE) program.
According to louisianabelieves.com, “Jump Start prepares students to lead productive adult lives, capable of continuing their education after high school while earning certifications in high-wage career sectors.”
Gullatt said he wanted Bonner to address the School Board, “So you will kind of get an understanding of the battle we are fighting and what she is fighting personally at the high school.”
“With the stroke of a pen, BESE has the ability to change the point system that we all go by. With the slice of a pen, that ‘A’ or ‘B’ school could possibly go to a ‘D’ or ‘F’ school,” Gullatt said.
Bonner told School Board members the challenges are related to higher standards which she said didn’t just raise the bar, but raised the bar so much, “they’ve got us climbing Everest.”
“The state department has decided that a student should graduate from the system in four years. I agree,” Bonner said. “I have no problem with that.”
The part that was presenting problems, she noted, was that the state wants “every student” to graduate with either an associate degree or state-wide credentials.
Under the new standards, students don’t have electives.
“Kids don’t get to pick what they want to do any more. We’re picking what they are going to do based on the pathway,” Bonner said.
“Pathways” are selected as students enter high school based on interests they express early on. A student might be placed in a pathway that prepares them for entering college, or going directly into the workforce.
Using her son (an honor graduate now in medical school) as an example, she said her son graduated with 49 credit hours and a 4.0 GPA from an “A” district high school. Under the new standards, she said that wouldn’t be good enough because he didn’t have 60 credit hours.
Bonner also used the example of the current apprenticeships some students at the high school had gotten involved in, such as one offered by millwrights.
“They are going to come out (of high school) making more money than I am,” Bonner said, then added, “It’s not one of the state-recognized internships.”
She said programs in which students are working with an electric company were not going to count. Those working in that program, under the new proposed standards, would get zero points.
Young people who have their sights set on leaving high school and going to work in their family’s farming operations, something which would have garnered 110 points in the scoring system, will only get 70.
“You need to understand the measuring stick that they are using,” she said.
Bonner emphasized that the proposed new standards affect every student, including those who are learning disabled. Accommodations will have to be in place according to each individual students’ needs.
“I’ve got to push them because they have to get there, too,” she said.
“It’s all a points game,” Bonner said. But she added, “I like a challenge.”
Bonner said under the current scoring system, Franklin Parish High School should be an “A” school this year.
“If they use the exact same score, we would have a 40 ‘F’,” Bonner said about the proposals.
Bonner said that she is willing to work to do what is needed, but needs the money and tools to do it.
“This is all happening with gas going to $5 a gallon,” Bonner said, referring to problems students and the system will encounter trying to get to locations where needed courses or training outside of the school.
Teachers also have to be certified and trained.
Referring to the issues the school system will be faced with addressing in a short time frame, Gullatt said, “If this comes to fruition and we don’t keep up immediately, it’s not because they aren’t trying. It’s not because our kids aren’t working, not because our teachers aren’t achieving. It’s a radical move,”
Gullatt said five Commission meetings were scheduled to discuss the proposals, and that superintendents were invited to the first three, but those were “no comment” meetings. Another meeting is set to take place June 16 in Baton Rouge.
Gullatt said he expects the proposed changes to be approved.
“We will adjust,” Gullatt said. “Rural parishes, Richland, Franklin, Tensas – we don’t have the resources to catch up, like that,” he said snapping his fingers.
School Board member Alaina Nichols, who is also an educator, agreed the new standards are high.
“They’re raising the bar so high we can’t even see it anymore,” she said.
