Franklin Parish reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 overnight, bringing the total to 745, according to Wednesday’s Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) report.
Novel coronavirus related deaths held at 16, according to LDH. No new deaths have been reported locally since July 22.
Statewide, health officials reported 112,772 cases of COVID-19, an increase of 1,735 from the day before. This comes one day after the state reported the lowest number of new cases in a single day since July 6.
According to health officials, 92 percent of Wednesday’s new cases were the result of community spread, while 31 percent were among individuals ages 29 and younger. The collection dates for more of the new cases fall between July 22-29.
Sixty-nine deaths were added to the state’s total of 3,769 fatalities. That’s the most deaths in a single day since April 21 (77) and the fourth-most in a day to date.
The number of “presumed” recoveries rose by 12,790 over the last week to bring the total to 74,246. That puts the state at 38,527 active cases, up by 629 from this time last week.
COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped for the second straight day on Wednesday, falling by 39 overnight to 1,544. Hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, have dropped by 56 over the last 48 hours.
