A group of Wisner residents is organizing a new festival combining a south Franklin crop and an annual car show.
The group met Nov. 5 along with Wisner Mayor Marc McCarty and aldermen to put in place beginning plans for a festival centered around catfish and classic cars.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do, but we’re going to make this our own festival,” McCarty said.
The catfish industry in Franklin Parish started in the Wisner area and has lately made a slight comeback. Catfish pond acreage was up locally from last year’s total of 50 acres to 340 acres, according Carol Pinell-Allison, LSU AgCenter Extension officer.
In the past, Wisner has hosted South Franklin Car Show where more than 50 classic cars, trucks, tractors and motorcycles were on display. Wisner did not have the car show this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
McCarty said the group was not “100 percent” sure when the date would be but would “firm up” the date at their next meeting which will be before Thanksgiving and Christmas.
The festival will feature vendor and food booths, classic cars and entertainment, McCarty said.
The exact location has not been set, but McCarty said it will be inside the corporate limits of Wisner.
“This festival is going to be a lot of fun and will be for the whole family,” McCarty said.
The group hopes to fill a void left by the Franklin Parish Catfish Festival.
The 33-year-old festival was recently canceled after several years of bad weather, a 2020 COVID-19 canceled event and a newly passed Town of Winnsboro ordinance charging vendors a $200 peddler’s license. The factors put a financial strain on the festival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.