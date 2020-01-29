Three new automated side load trucks and a new rear loader from Waste Connections will be picking up Franklin Parish resident’s garbage beginning in February, said Joey Reppond, Monroe site manager.
“We at Waste Connections, are excited to continue as being the service provider of the garbage collection services in Franklin Parish,” Reppond said.
Residents are asked to place garbage containers for collection the night before scheduled pick-up day. All carts should be placed curb side on the right side of the highway.
For safety reasons, do not place carts by mailboxes, electric boxes or poles, water or gas meters, trees, vehicles, road signs or any other obstacle that could impede the truck from picking up the cart.
Additionally, carts cannot be placed on shoulders of roadways and need to be placed in a manner of accessibility such as open driveways or corners, Reppond said.
All trash must be bagged and placed inside the cart for service, Reppond said. Boxes will also need to be broken down and placed inside the cart.
Cart lid arrows should face the street.
“Prior to the initiation of the new equipment in the parish, if carts are damaged or cracked please contact the (Police Jury) Parish office for replacement” Reppond said. “Carts that are in bad condition will not be serviced due to the new truck rail system.”
No changes in the scheduled pick-up days are anticipated with the use of the new equipment, Reppond said. However, a map showing the weekly pick-up schedule of each area in Franklin Parish will be provided by the Police Jury.
Bulky waste will be serviced on the same day, but in a separate truck, Reppond said. There may be a time difference when the cart and bulky items are serviced. Limbs must be less than three feet in length and less than 35 pounds.
No tires, construction debris, flammable material, dead animals, stable matter or hazardous material such as paint, old gas cans, paint thinners are accepted, Reppond said. No appliances will be picked up such as refrigerators, freezers, ovens, stoves TV’s or hot water tanks due to landfill regulations.
“During this transition stage with the new truck equipment, we appreciate your patience and understanding and cooperation as we move forward with the collection services,” Reppond said. “Any necessary adjustments will be made along that way as we identify and address potential safety concerns on the routes.”
Call (318) 343-4628 for further questions.
