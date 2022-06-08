Six weeks into his tenure as Franklin Parish Police Jury’s road superintendent, Stephen Smith knows support from a good team will be the key to his success.
Police Jury members hired Smith in late April to take over the position to head the parish’s public works department. Smith has a long work history of construction, dealing with different government agencies and managing crews.
But, the Franklin Parish native, is quick to give credit to the men who work for him.
“Leading is difficult when you don’t do it from the front,” Smith said. “I’ve created an open door environment, and I’ve preached to the men: ‘Today is a new day. Whatever happened before doesn’t matter with the exception of the citizenry. Internally, whatever happened yesterday does not matter.’”
Public works management team is Jimmy Spears Jr., road and bridges foreman; Deshay Erskin, drainage foreman; John Nester, shop foreman; and Robert Gladen, purchasing agent.
Currently, Smith is working on increasing organization and improving staff morale “which increases proficiency.”
An important aspect of increasing organization is pre-planning of jobs which includes logistics.
“If we have two jobs in the same area, then if we can, we should do the jobs at the same time,” Smith said. “It is a battle of time. It’s a battle of efficiency. It’s a battle of numbers. Preplanning and strong leadership reinforces the things you need to get the most out of what you got.”
Additionally, Smith wants his older staff members to take on leadership and mentorship roles of the young staff members.
“We want to encourage them to train the new new guys to replace them like the patron methodology,” Smith said. “People get sick. They need time off; however, work goes on. If you don’t have anybody under you that can fill in your hole then you are creating a problem because it is just a matter of time that something is going to go wrong.”
Smith also wants the “young guys” to be proactive, ask questions, be inquisitive and have the desire to learn from the “seasoned hands.”
While working on organization and training young staff members, Smith desires to increase public confidence.
“Everything as a whole works toward building the trust and confidence of the public,” Smith said. “Ultimately, that is what we are here for.”
To increase the public awareness and confidence, Smith relies on his natural outgoing personality.
Arriving at a recent lunchtime meeting, Smith slowly worked his way to his table, greeting and shaking hands with those at the restaurant. Several in the eating establishment knew him and while speaking to them. Smith let each one of them know he worked for the Police Jury and to call if there was a problem.
According to Smith, he is encouraging citizens to reach out to the parish barn on new and old concerns. The number to the barn is (318) 435-9946.
“We want to hear from you,” Smith said. “We are actively trying new technology for the longevity of chip sealed roads. We are not doing the same ol’ same ol’ just a rinse and repeat. We are trying to fix things, but it is difficult with a limited budget.”
He acknowledges there are several obstacles in meeting citizens’ needs, one being limited funds. Funding for parish projects is largely based on state and local tax money.
Taxes benefiting Police Jury projects are road and bridge maintenance, drainage, garbage, courthouse, road equipment and salary adjustments, fire districts, health and mosquito. Money from the different taxes is to be spent specifically on the item it was intended for, according to state law.
An important renewal for equipment will be brought before Franklin Parish voters in November.
“It is imperative that we get this tax passed,” Smith said. “If we don’t get this tax passed, we will have even less equipment to get the same amount of work done which further creates more of a backlog,”
In six weeks Smith has learned a lot but is quick to admit he needs to learn much more. While learning about his position and residents’ needs, he advocates citizens to learn about their local governments.
“I encourage the people to attend the Police Jury meetings to find out how it works, how the money is generated, where it goes and where it is spent.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.